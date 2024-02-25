[Dead]Fractal Focus G Mid Tower Case $35 + S/H

Case has 2 5.25” bays, which is a rarity these days. It’s hard to find any case at this price, I bought 2 from B&H. One for a secondary rig, and another to have spare.
Shipping for me is $12 from Newegg and $14 from B&H. If your order total is >$50, shipping is free at B&H.
https://www.newegg.com/black-fractal-design-focus-g-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811352069
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...a_focus_bk_w_focus_g_window_atx_matx_itx.html
