[dead, for the moment] Be Quiet Straight Power 1200W, $180

I was just browsing the platinum rated 1200W PSUs page on PCPartPicker and noticed this:

https://www.newegg.com/be-quiet-straight-power-1200-w/p/1HU-004H-000T3

There's a $70 promo code at the top that you can use to knock the price down to 179.99. 13 hours left on the promo. Looking at the price history, it has been at this price for a while. However, it only started hitting these lows fairly recently, probably due to the introduction of the new upcoming standard. Still seems like a decent price. The Straight Power 11 was very highly rated on PSU Cultists list. I'm assuming that this is the exact same model, just with the new cable standard. I don't know, though. That's why I haven't bought it, but just figured I would put it out there for discussion.
 

I did end up purchasing it. It should arrive tomorrow according to their initial estimate. The EVGA P2 1200W has been great, but it's kind of annoying how its only 2 modes of operation are "fan is kind of loud" and "there is no fan". Hope this one will do a bit better in that regard. P2 also has no 12VHPWR native cable, whereas this does. I will be moving the P2 over to my other computer to power the 3080 Ti Diffusion rig. Which should run at around the maximum efficiency level. This one will be going into my main system.

The only thing to give pause is that it actually is apparently not like the straight power 11, though:
https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/1bb1z07/be_quiet_straight_power_12_1200w_oem/

But this unit has been rated pretty well by every site that has reviewed it, and has a 10 year warranty so I guess it'll be fine. Supposing BQ stays in business that much longer. Who knows, what with EVGA dying off in the GPU space like it did.
 
And remember the game that these players all play--make something good so they have good reviews and start selling. Then bait and switch with lower quality units once they start selling en masse. It's a frequent and very successful scam.
 
SamirD said:
And remember the game that these players all play--make something good so they have good reviews and start selling. Then bait and switch with lower quality units once they start selling en masse. It's a frequent and very successful scam.
Well at least according to the sources on the PSU Cultists list, every site that has rated it says it stays well within expected and good parameters for its platinum rating and the load draws on each rail:

Straight Power 12https://www.overclock3d.net/reviews...00w_80_platinum_atx_3_0_power_supply_review/1
https://www.modding.fr/test-alimentation-be-quiet-straight-power-12/3/
https://ru.gecid.com/power/be_quiet__straight_power_12_1200w/
https://www.overclockers.ua/power/bequiet-straight-power-12-1000w/
https://www.guru3d.com/review/be-quiet-straight-power-12-1500w-atx30-psu-review/page-5/

This is what I found in the spreadsheet. Some of these require translator to read (and the 1st one doesn't work for me). The caps used are high quality and the warranty is 10 years. Some of those sites could have been bought out, who knows?

So don't know how much lower quality what they're using is. Either way I think it'll be fine. Definitely better than that Cooler Master 1250 that was up earlier. Unfortunately UPS pulled a "we're lazy", so I won't get to put it in till tomorrow.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
Well at least according to the sources on the PSU Cultists list, every site that has rated it says it stays well within expected and good parameters for its platinum rating and the load draws on each rail:

Straight Power 12https://www.overclock3d.net/reviews...00w_80_platinum_atx_3_0_power_supply_review/1
https://www.modding.fr/test-alimentation-be-quiet-straight-power-12/3/
https://ru.gecid.com/power/be_quiet__straight_power_12_1200w/
https://www.overclockers.ua/power/bequiet-straight-power-12-1000w/
https://www.guru3d.com/review/be-quiet-straight-power-12-1500w-atx30-psu-review/page-5/

This is what I found in the spreadsheet. Some of these require translator to read (and the 1st one doesn't work for me). The caps used are high quality and the warranty is 10 years. Some of those sites could have been bought out, who knows?

So don't know how much lower quality what they're using is. Either way I think it'll be fine. Definitely better than that Cooler Master 1250 that was up earlier. Unfortunately UPS pulled a "we're lazy", so I won't get to put it in till tomorrow.
Usually the warranty is also a tell-tale sign. With 10yrs, they're typically not going to crap it out without first changing the warranty or basically stop honoring it. Time will tell how overbuilt it is, but generally all 10yr warranty class power supplies are the good stuff and last.
 
Forgot to update this, but I have had it installed for... about 9-10 days now?

Some things:
  • The cable quality is definitely better than the 1250 Cooler Master, and/or it just wasn't mangled when it arrived because unlike CM they didn't just have everything bundled and rammed into one tiny bag, rubbing into each other until it sold. But it doesn't feel as premium as the EVGA P2 cabling. It doesn't feel as thick or high quality. I also think there was some output capacitor or something that many units at this range have near the plug in? This either doesn't have it or it's much smaller. The 12VHPWR cabling also came undented unlike the CM's (thanks to the packing quality mainly), but 4-5 top thin wires that run on the outside still kind of feel like they're made out of the same material. They might all be using the same OEM for these cables.
  • The box was incredibly barren. Unlike some other higher end consumer PSU boxes (EVGA, Seasonic, most Corsairs I have purchased), what you get in the box is incredibly minimalistic. No carrying case or holder for the cabling, nothing. Just the cabling on either side of the PSU and then an instruction manual. Kind of unexpected at this price range, hoping they pumped that savings into the quality of the design. Time will tell.
  • It uses some weird variant of the normal kettle plug... so don't lose it. Picture of it (not my topic): https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterra..._quiet_psu_and_case_not_compatible_dark_base/
  • A lot smaller than the EVGA P2. About 1-1.5" shorter.
  • The native 12VHPWR cable saved me SO much clutter inside of the back of the case due to the normally 4 8 pin cables that I would have to run.
  • It's also much quieter than the EVGA P2 (when it has its quiet mode turned off anyway), basically inaudible over my aquarium stuff. The build is quite silent now.
  • I've been doing stable diffusion generation the entire time it's been installed, along with gaming. Haven't really had a hitch. I monitored the power fluctuations in GPU-Z while doing stable diffusion work (where basically the load keeps going from 0->100% repeatedly, over several days and weeks as the job runs and each image is generated one by one). The minimum voltage I saw was 11.8, with it basically sitting at 11.9-12V the entirety of the time otherwise.
  • Oh yeah and the power switch is freaking massive on it. Kind of looks neat, but I feel like it would be easy to accidentally bump into it if your case is close to you...

Seems fine. Wonder how they're going to make the next inevitable adapter to the ATX3.1 or 3.2 standard or whatever they're deciding to call it. Hopefully they'll just let me take both of my 12VHPWR ports and just shove them into the adapter like Der Baur suggested lol. Hopefully it will go on sale again, so just leaving my impressions here.
 
That plug is common on PDU units on rack mount servers. Shouldn't be much harder to find than the usual power plug in the event you need to replace it. (y) I checked out the thread and apparently that's a 'C19' or 'C20' plug vs the usual 'C13/14'.
 
