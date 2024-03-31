[dead, for the moment] Be Quiet Straight Power 1200W, $180

I did end up purchasing it. It should arrive tomorrow according to their initial estimate. The EVGA P2 1200W has been great, but it's kind of annoying how its only 2 modes of operation are "fan is kind of loud" and "there is no fan". Hope this one will do a bit better in that regard. P2 also has no 12VHPWR native cable, whereas this does. I will be moving the P2 over to my other computer to power the 3080 Ti Diffusion rig. Which should run at around the maximum efficiency level. This one will be going into my main system.The only thing to give pause is that it actually is apparently not like the straight power 11, though:But this unit has been rated pretty well by every site that has reviewed it, and has a 10 year warranty so I guess it'll be fine. Supposing BQ stays in business that much longer. Who knows, what with EVGA dying off in the GPU space like it did.