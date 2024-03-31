[dead, for the moment] Be Quiet Straight Power 1200W, $180

StoleMyOwnCar
I was just browsing the platinum rated 1200W PSUs page on PCPartPicker and noticed this:
https://www.newegg.com/be-quiet-straight-power-1200-w/p/1HU-004H-000T3
There's a $70 promo code at the top that you can use to knock the price down to 179.99. 13 hours left on the promo. Looking at the price history, it has been at this price for a while. However, it only started hitting these lows fairly recently, probably due to the introduction of the new upcoming standard. Still seems like a decent price. The Straight Power 11 was very highly rated on PSU Cultists list. I'm assuming that this is the exact same model, just with the new cable standard. I don't know, though. That's why I haven't bought it, but just figured I would put it out there for discussion.
