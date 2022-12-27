[Dead] Expected TurboTax 2022 Sale w/ $10 Amazon GC @ Amazon - Starts 12/28

As reported in slickdeals.

I usually get the TT Deluxe Fed + State for a final price of $35 (including $10 GC) around this time.

This is not an official price cut announcement from Amazon yet but I guess it follows previous sale trend.

Note: the sale usually last for a day based on my past experience, so might want to set a reminder if you are a fan of turbotax.
 
Question, I have been getting premiere because I bought and sold stock, but can you do that with Deluxe?
 
Be a good deal if I still used TT. Too bad I switched to HR Block a few years ago when TT tried to screw people on the versions and also had horrific installation problems.
 
Deal is dead now. Only lasted for 24 hours as expected.

The price for deluxe with state is now at $45 after $10 GC instead of $35 during the deal.
 
