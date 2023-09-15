[Dead] EVGA Z690 Dark K|NGP|N - $350

https://www.newegg.com/p/1JW-001N-000H1
I bought this as soon as I saw it. Been out of stock since late August. Came back in stock today, probably your last chance to get this board new. Used one’s weren’t any cheaper on eBay, and there weren’t many to choose from. EVGA confirmed BIOS updates for 14th gen on their forums.
