[Dead] EVGA Z690 Dark K|NGP|N - $350

https://www.newegg.com/p/1JW-001N-000H1

I bought this as soon as I saw it. Been out of stock since late August. Came back in stock today, probably your last chance to get this board new. Used one’s weren’t any cheaper on eBay, and there weren’t many to choose from. EVGA confirmed BIOS updates for 14th gen on their forums.
 
I'd love to see all motherboards with the power connectors on the side like this.. funny seeing this.. as I had this thought randomly out of the blue recently on why more do not do this..

1694789512877.png
 
jlbenedict said:
I'd love to see all motherboards with the power connectors on the side like this.. funny seeing this.. as I had this thought randomly out of the blue recently on why more do not do this.
Absolutely, it’s going to be nice not having to route my CPU power over the top of the board. I wonder if this connector setup only makes sense on boards with a CPU socket rotated 90 degrees.
 
jlbenedict said:
I'd love to see all motherboards with the power connectors on the side like this.. funny seeing this.. as I had this thought randomly out of the blue recently on why more do not do this..

Sometimes the case these boards are mounted to do not make it viable or aesthetically pleasing. The passthrough or grommets are raised or too close, etc. Jayztwocents tried to do a build a while back and he was a bit crestfallen when he found out that the case he had selected favored the more traditional power connector orientation.

I suspect this type of configuration not working as expected is not always the case, but as the old saying goes, "measure twice, cut once."
 
My MSI X570 Creation has the same sideways connector, it worked fine in my case as I have a ton of room. The big problem is if you use it in a smaller case you may not even be able to route it to the back of the case as you cant bend it enough to fit through the hole for it.
 
OOS for now. They had previously removed the product page from search. I’ll update title to dead if they remove the product page again, or post if they restock.
 
evga going out of business which means their bios support team is too, GL getting this mobo to support future CPU's

I might bite at $150 considering this.
 
