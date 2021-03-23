Dead: evga double 50 LTT sale

If you are ordering fourThanks! Just ordered 4, cough, lol.
Atx are still good for some things. But yeah...
You should be getting server PSUs instead, most likely. Parallelminer is out of most stuff, but its a good place to look up ideas, and if they are out you have part numbers for eBay searches.
https://www.parallelminer.com/
A couple months back I bought two 2400 watt PSUs and all the fixings — but haven’t landed a single card in that time.
I got one and it failed right out of the box. very dissapointed
Which did you get? Sorry to hear that!
I got the 600w W1 b-stock.
Please let us know the outcome. It is how companies deal with situations just like this that determine whether a lot of us want to deal with them in the future.
I will try to return it either for replacement or refund. but if they charge me 20 dollars shipping it might not be worthy
So they are sending a replacement with a return shipping label for the faulty psu, and they asked me for credit card for security
The "LTTSAVE50" coupon is only supposed to work on mice, keyboards, etc, but it's bugged and working on PSUs.
I grabbed the most expensive PSU in their store, 60% off.
Ha, my friend was trying to buy the same one at the same time. So I guess you got it. Nice.I couldn't help myself. I just grabbed the same PSU for the same price.