Dead: evga double 50 LTT sale

Solid deals--these are even better than some of the open box deals I typically find. And usually the good sales on evga do beat used/open box prices. :)
 
gawkgawk said:
Thanks! Just ordered 4, cough, lol.
If you are ordering four

You should be getting server PSUs instead, most likely. Parallelminer is out of most stuff, but its a good place to look up ideas, and if they are out you have part numbers for eBay searches.

https://www.parallelminer.com/

A couple months back I bought two 2400 watt PSUs and all the fixings — but haven’t landed a single card in that time.
 
Archaea said:
If you are ordering four

You should be getting server PSUs instead, most likely. Parallelminer is out of most stuff, but its a good place to look up ideas, and if they are out you have part numbers for eBay searches.

https://www.parallelminer.com/

A couple months back I bought two 2400 watt PSUs and all the fixings — but haven’t landed a single card in that time.
Atx are still good for some things. But yeah...
 
brian84ar said:
I got the 600w W1 b-stock.
I will try to return it either for replacement or refund. but if they charge me 20 dollars shipping it might not be worthy
Please let us know the outcome. It is how companies deal with situations just like this that determine whether a lot of us want to deal with them in the future.
 
mnewxcv said:
Please let us know the outcome. It is how companies deal with situations just like this that determine whether a lot of us want to deal with them in the future.
So they are sending a replacement with a return shipping label for the faulty psu, and they asked me for credit card for security
 
The "LTTSAVE50" coupon is only supposed to work on mice, keyboards, etc, but it's bugged and working on PSUs.
I grabbed the most expensive PSU in their store, 60% off.

psuerror.png
 
