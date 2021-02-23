Dead EVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming?

I currently have a support ticket open with EVGA, I'm assuming RMA at this point since I can't get any vide signal at all out of the card now, but I wanted to see if anyone at [H] has has similar experiences with this card. There seems to be a serious sprinkling of this issue reported on the EVGA community forums and Reddit from what I have been able to find in my search for an answer.Keep in mind I am not doing any overclocking, in fact I haven't even bothered since I got this card at the end of November.I came across this thread over on the EVGA forums which really got me thinking about this, because my crashing was only really observed with less demanding games (GTA V, Valheim for me). I literally played CyberPunk 2077 for > 100 hours with no issues whatsoever. Really bad if Rewire92's theory is correct regarding a possible issue with low load causing high voltage spikes, possibly killing the card.Anyhow, here's what I observed on my system and what I did to attempt troubleshooting if anyone is interested.1. Playing a game, screen goes black and my monitor reports no Display Port signal, GPU fans ramp up to 100%. System seems to still be responding (sound still working, keyboard responds, OS shuts down normally with the power button. The GPU LEDs look normal (ie: my customized LED effects are visible, no red LEDs by the PCI-E connectors). When this happens I observed in the windows reliability history a LiveKernelEvent code 141 error is logged. Here is a copy and paste from that error:SourceWindowsSummaryHardware errorDate‎2/‎22/‎2021 7:43 PMStatusNot reportedDescriptionA problem with your hardware caused Windows to stop working correctly.Problem signatureProblem Event Name: LiveKernelEventCode: 141Parameter 1: ffffc00cd1dc5050Parameter 2: fffff801491e71c0Parameter 3: 0Parameter 4: 1b84OS version: 10_0_19042Service Pack: 0_0Product: 256_1OS Version: 10.0.19042.2.0.0.256.48Locale ID: 10332. Playing a game, GPU fans go to 100%, game continues to run. Checking temperatures in EVGA Precision X1 reveals normal GPU temperatures and then the temperatures go down rapidly since the fans are running at 100%. After a few minutes, this seems to clear and fans return to normal operation. When I checked EVGA Pecision X1 when this was happening, I found that the main screen showed fan #3 at 98% with Fan#1 and Fan#2 at 0% (which was wrong, I could see them spinning), going to the hardware tab revealed Fan#1,Fan#2 at 51% and Fan#3 at 98%.3. Most recently I had no active 3D applications running and was just using my web browser when the fans on the GPU ramped to 100% and the screen went black with no Display Port signal. Ever since that time I am unable to get any display output from the GPU on any of the DP connections, including BIOS post screens which I normally see after rebooting from the previous issues listed above. GPU looks normal, custom LED effects are visible, no RED LEDs illuminated by the PCI Express connectors, fans are spinning.Over time, things I have tried to troubleshoot these issues:1. Uninstall Nvidia Drivers/Geforce Experience, run DDU in safe mode with network cable disconnected, reload current Nvidia drivers. Most recently 461.40.2. Step 1 with multiple different older drivers 461.33, 460.79, 460.89, 461.09.3. Uninstall EVGA Precision X1.4. Ensure no hardware monitoring utilities are running, issue still happened.5. Power off PC, toggle between the OC and Quiet Bios modes, start PC, restart PC for the new BIOS settings to apply. I have had the issues with both BIOS switch settings.6. Remove and re-seat the GPU and power connectors.7. Tried another known working Corsair RM 750 PSU, same issue with both PSUs (my current PSU is a Corsair HX 850).Airflow in my Fractal Design Mesifhy 2 case is ample with 3x 140MM Noctua fans and 140mm Exhaust. GPU temps on the OC bios were 67-68 degrees C while gaming, 74-76 degrees C on the quiet mode.I have swapped in my Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti FE card and it is working perfectly fine with no issues. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming GPU seems to be dead at this point.