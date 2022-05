I bought one. I think the Corsair HX 750i I have in my setup doesn't have the headroom for the 3080ti.

Been mainly playing Overwatch with this system and had no issues, GPU uses up to 330 watts.

I fired up Dying Light yesterday since they were offering the free DLC and update. Played for a few minutes and then when I was in the settings changing some keyboard inputs, the PC just shut off. I never glanced to see how much power the GPU was using.

Ram LED's were still lit, motherboard logos were still lit, power LED was still on, everything else was off. pressing the power button didn't do anything. I had to turn off the PSU, then turned it back on and pressed the power button and all was fine.

I haven't had a chance to test Dying Light again or any game other than Overwatch, but might try later tonight and see if it does it again.