(DEAD) Dyson V15 (refurb) half price $350

We have 2 of these..I thought they would suck ( no pun intended) but they are actually pretty good.
We still have a regular vacuum, but we keep one of these upstairs and one downstairs for quick tidy up when needed.
( we have 5 cats)
 
FWIW sometime last year they ran the same deal which I partook in. Unit works great. They also have the matrix shark vacuum often which has worked great for us now for 4 years... battery 80% is only issue but that's prob expected over that time period.
 
SamirD said:
I hate battery vacuums and power tools. :mad: The corded ones last forever and the battery ones are now just disposable garbage. :mad:
Click to expand...
I love battery power tools. Portable and my one garage doesn't have power run to it so either long extension cord or battery tools. Vacuums are all corded but really do like the ones that have the sprung cord winder in them. otherwise it ends as spaghetti on the floor.
 
Darunion said:
I love battery power tools. Portable and my one garage doesn't have power run to it so either long extension cord or battery tools. Vacuums are all corded but really do like the ones that have the sprung cord winder in them. otherwise it ends as spaghetti on the floor.
Click to expand...
For portability, a battery can't be beat, but wtf is a battery operated weed eater going to do for some big work? Even our $100 bissell battery hand vac doesn't stay on long enough to fully vacuum the car (pet hair), so I had to get a used $20 corded one (discontinued bissell 'pet hair eraser' that's awesome) so I could just plug in and do the job fully instead of having to break it up over a week.
 
SamirD said:
For portability, a battery can't be beat, but wtf is a battery operated weed eater going to do for some big work? Even our $100 bissell battery hand vac doesn't stay on long enough to fully vacuum the car (pet hair), so I had to get a used $20 corded one (discontinued bissell 'pet hair eraser' that's awesome) so I could just plug in and do the job fully instead of having to break it up over a week.
Click to expand...
Oh for sure, i don't feel there is a one size fits all which is where the options exist. My battery weed eater goes through 3 packs to do the yard, which isnt fun. But battery chainsaw does great for the small stuff i need.

Anything that is long run time doesnt fit the use model of battery for the most part.
 
bigdogchris said:
I got a V8 on Black Friday in 2017 or so and thankfully have never had problems. Only thing I've done is replaced the battery a few months ago with an OEM from their website and should be good for another 8-9 years.
Click to expand...
I also bought a v8 refurb close to 10 years ago and its perfect for me (single dude who lives in moderately sized apartments over that span.) Still works great.
 
