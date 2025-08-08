(DEAD) Dyson V15 (refurb) half price $350

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I got a V8 on Black Friday in 2017 or so and thankfully have never had problems. Only thing I've done is replaced the battery a few months ago with an OEM from their website and should be good for another 8-9 years.Dyson, impossible to fix and nearly impossible to disassemble.
The fact refurbs are being sold means someone else did have issues with them.Never had issues with our Dyson products.
I love battery power tools. Portable and my one garage doesn't have power run to it so either long extension cord or battery tools. Vacuums are all corded but really do like the ones that have the sprung cord winder in them. otherwise it ends as spaghetti on the floor.I hate battery vacuums and power tools. The corded ones last forever and the battery ones are now just disposable garbage.
For portability, a battery can't be beat, but wtf is a battery operated weed eater going to do for some big work? Even our $100 bissell battery hand vac doesn't stay on long enough to fully vacuum the car (pet hair), so I had to get a used $20 corded one (discontinued bissell 'pet hair eraser' that's awesome) so I could just plug in and do the job fully instead of having to break it up over a week.I love battery power tools. Portable and my one garage doesn't have power run to it so either long extension cord or battery tools. Vacuums are all corded but really do like the ones that have the sprung cord winder in them. otherwise it ends as spaghetti on the floor.
Oh for sure, i don't feel there is a one size fits all which is where the options exist. My battery weed eater goes through 3 packs to do the yard, which isnt fun. But battery chainsaw does great for the small stuff i need.For portability, a battery can't be beat, but wtf is a battery operated weed eater going to do for some big work? Even our $100 bissell battery hand vac doesn't stay on long enough to fully vacuum the car (pet hair), so I had to get a used $20 corded one (discontinued bissell 'pet hair eraser' that's awesome) so I could just plug in and do the job fully instead of having to break it up over a week.
Two words for me if there isn't an outlet--extension cord.Opposite for me. Battery is super convenient, especially if you live on multiple floors.
I also bought a v8 refurb close to 10 years ago and its perfect for me (single dude who lives in moderately sized apartments over that span.) Still works great.I got a V8 on Black Friday in 2017 or so and thankfully have never had problems. Only thing I've done is replaced the battery a few months ago with an OEM from their website and should be good for another 8-9 years.