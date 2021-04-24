DEAD** Cooler Master MM720 $26.99 @ Woot.com

maro
Gawd
Aug 27, 2006
https://computers.woot.com/offers/cooler-master-mm720-gaming-mouse?ref=w_cnt_wp_0_4
MM710 and 711 were pretty popular, with a decent sensor and ultralight design. IMO the shape of this 720 is funky but seems to be well liked especially if you have large paws.
Credit to Kosdnepr @ SD for this find.
P.S. If you want it HURRY there's about 4 hours left, or til sold out, as of this posting
