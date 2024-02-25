[DEAD] Cooler Master 1250W PSU $135

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
yeah, yup. and thats normal.Isn’t the Atx 3.1 standard is coming out and the 12v pcie cable is getting an update? I read some rumors that the new update for the gpu is not backward compatible without an adapter.
Isn't the Atx 3.1 standard is coming out and the 12v pcie cable is getting an update? I read some rumors that the new update for the gpu is not backward compatible without an adapter.
There are many semi-modular units.I like how the specs state "Fully Modular".
Do they even make non modular PSUs anymore?
Plenty. Some that aren't even semi modular. But not many of the 1kw + variants since those tend to have so many connectors.
Do they even make non modular PSUs anymore?
Seems decent, uses Cooler Master's own design (rather than oem from Seasonic, FSP, etc.) from internal pics on Cooler Master site. Cooler Master used owned PSU design in xg850 platinum so can use the reviews for quality of CM's PSU designs, maybe. Here's one review I found for white version of 1250w model on sale: https://overclock3d.net/reviews/psu...d-mwe-gold-v2-1250w-white-edition-psu-review/
There are a lot of SFX that are not only not modular, but cost just as much. Or you can spend double for a modular SFX supply.
Do they even make non modular PSUs anymore?
Aside from the review that was posted earlier, the PSU Cultists list has a source:I still can’t find much on this. Not many reviews and only one Newegg review? Seems pretty solid for the price. Did anyone get this?
Thank you for all the info. While a new 12vhpwr is affordable and replaceable the rest of the quality issues you pointed out suck. I’d be returning that also.Meh I'm gonna return it. According to Newegg this should be "Hassle-free". I don't care about small ripple variations or it being B-rated for the price, but these cables just don't look that great to me. Lots of areas with random caved in areas and scraped up low quality rubber. Power is just one of those things I don't fuck around with. While it might be fine, I'm not taking the chance.
Thank you for all the info. While a new 12vhpwr is affordable and replaceable the rest of the quality issues you pointed out suck. I'd be returning that also.
I like how the specs state "Fully Modular".
Do they even make non modular PSUs anymore?
It's just the kind of plastic they use on cheaper psu cables. Dunno if it's vinyl or pvc, or something else, but it gets pretty stiff after the coating dries, and it can deform if it's up against something (another wire, for instance) with enough force, for a long time. It's not as resilient to heat and cold as other coatings, either.
That said, it's good enough to work for a long time if it is kept in ideal conditions, if the correct wire gage was used, it's not bent at extreme angles, and the insulation and wire is undamaged.
I mean it's fine right? Unless aesthetics matter a lot to you? The price is really good for a 1250. It was double that just 6 months ago. Especially for a backup rig it's great.
Titan Gold now $137.99 at Amazon.Arguably the Montech Titan Gold ATX 3.0 1000W @ $119.99 or 1200W @ 139.99 is a better deal.
A tier + Gold Highlight - "Best units in the tier, proven by professional reviews."
https://www.amazon.com/MONTECH-1000W-High-End-Gaming-Supply/dp/B0BPXQZJV4
Edit: Deal dead lol.
NO!Sure, but any money I spend on getting another cable is money I could have spent on a better PSU to begin with. A decent chunk of the cabling just seemed kind of slightly "bruised" like this. I wanted to see if it was just a normal thing during production, so I went back and looked at the cables from my various power supplies (750 RMX, 850HX, Focus Gold 850, 1200 P2, etc) and none of them had (afaik) any of the cabling like this.
Taking a look at the bag, it kind of looked like it was outsourced to some other company. Anyway, I might be overreacting and it might not be a big deal, but I just don't care to put it to the test. The most annoying part of this will be taping a video of myself repackaging everything and dropping it off, because I've read some bad things about Newegg every now and then. I could just do a chargeback if it happens, because I don't care about doing business with them all that much anyway, but either way better safe than sorry.
Also, their prepaid label has me shipping it to Ontario, Canada. I wonder if they're trying to wait out the chargeback phase by making me ship it that far with ground shipping. Or I could just be getting too paranoid these days lol. Time will tell.
This says the OEM is Huizhou Xin Hui Yuan Tech. Even though they have been around for a long time, I can't seem to find much info about them.Seems decent, uses Cooler Master's own design (rather than oem from Seasonic, FSP, etc.) from internal pics on Cooler Master site. Cooler Master used owned PSU design in xg850 platinum so can use the reviews for quality of CM's PSU designs, maybe. Here's one review I found for white version of 1250w model on sale: https://overclock3d.net/reviews/psu...d-mwe-gold-v2-1250w-white-edition-psu-review/
yup and then theres Vancouver, Washington...NO!
I thought it was Canada too, at first, but it's California:
Ontario is a city in San Bernardino County, California, 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 23 miles west of downtown San Bernardino. It was founded on December 10, 1891 and named after Ontario, Canada, the hometown of brothers George and William B. Chaffey who established the township in September 1882
Miami, Manitoba, Canada...yup and then theres Vancouver, Washington...
NO!
I thought it was Canada too, at first, but it's California:
Ontario is a city in San Bernardino County, California, 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 23 miles west of downtown San Bernardino. It was founded on December 10, 1891 and named after Ontario, Canada, the hometown of brothers George and William B. Chaffey who established the township in September 1882
Thinking about doing the same.. it's up to $152 rn on the egg.... almost $500 on amazon!Bit and ordered one as a spare.
They don't "actually" make their own PSU's. Different OEM's make them. Though I get it, I'll never purchase anything "Thermaltake" again because of a certain stigma they have.i still dont trust CM with psu's, sticking to tried and true corsair, superflower, evga, high end seasonic. let psu manufacturers prove themselves first with reliability, clean power and longevity before u buy.