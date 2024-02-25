[DEAD] Cooler Master 1250W PSU $135

That's a crazy deal. Even has a 600w cable. If I didn't have 2 atx3 ps I would buy this best deal I've ever seen.
 
Nice price for sure. I picked up an 850w version of this psu this week for under $65. I needed an upgraded psu with a second eps cable. Works great. This is a good price for a new psu in the 12-1300w range.
 
50% off? Is there something wrong with that model or are they just coming out with a new one and trying to get rid of old stock?
 
I haven't heard anything. There are a couple things about this one. The cables are sleeved in plastic. If you are looking for a premium look/feel, these will not work. There are only three pcie cables. I'd prefer 4-6 at this wattage. So, not that great for a multi gpu build or a high end system that requires additional pcie power to the mb. Unfortunate for this wattage but those are likely a small percentage of use cases. Lots of competition when you get over $250 in this wattage.

So, it won't go in my cart at $250+. But at $129 its a solid buy. Just my .02.

1708860095579.png
 
us canuckistanis can get in on it too but its 250(reg 400) and imports from usa...
anyone with a mem-ex might be able to get them to price match too.
 
Isn’t the Atx 3.1 standard is coming out and the 12v pcie cable is getting an update? I read some rumors that the new update for the gpu is not backward compatible without an adapter.
 
Isn’t the Atx 3.1 standard is coming out and the 12v pcie cable is getting an update? I read some rumors that the new update for the gpu is not backward compatible without an adapter.
yeah, yup. and thats normal.
could be why these are on sale.
 
How good are these exactly? On PSU Cultists, they're in B rank, but I couldn't really find any professional reviews at a glance. If I get a 5090 at some point, this 4090's gotta go somewhere. I guess my Seasonic Focus 850 would be up to the job, but would be nice to have something higher, and this is pretty cheap.
 
Isn’t the Atx 3.1 standard is coming out and the 12v pcie cable is getting an update? I read some rumors that the new update for the gpu is not backward compatible without an adapter.
Are you referring to the 12V-2x6? GPUs need to include that. It will be marked H++, the older 12HPWR is marked H+.
 
I like how the specs state "Fully Modular".

Do they even make non modular PSUs anymore?
 
Seems decent, uses Cooler Master's own design (rather than oem from Seasonic, FSP, etc.) from internal pics on Cooler Master site. Cooler Master used owned PSU design in xg850 platinum so can use the reviews for quality of CM's PSU designs, maybe. Here's one review I found for white version of 1250w model on sale: https://overclock3d.net/reviews/psu...d-mwe-gold-v2-1250w-white-edition-psu-review/
Looks good enough, I bit, thanks. My only real holdup with it is that it only has 3 PCIE connectors (daisy chain is 6, but not a fan of daisy chaining). Kind of curious as to whether it can have an adapter to the newer standard.

Otherwise kind of hard to argue with the price for this much wattage. I could replace my EVGA P2 1200W in my main rig since it has a 12VHPWR whereas my EVGA doesn't but meh too lazy? We'll see.
 
I did a lot of research and really needed more around 1000 watts. Did a lot of reading on what I could about this unit. Not a bad deal but I did find others that were… at least for me a consideration within reason for the price.

I ended up going with a Be Quiet! 1000w platinum atx 3.0 unit. Here at Amazon for $149 a few days ago. Better specs, better reviews (not many yet as this unit is relatively new) and overall I’ve been happy.

Just an idea. If you are spending 135 on this CM unit, you can spend a little more for something that is likely better overall. I’m not knocking CM, but I’ve been around long enough to remember their psu shenanigans in the past, and their bad rep for many many years as being cheap junk most of the time regardless of their advertised features.
 
I still can’t find much on this. Not many reviews and only one Newegg review? Seems pretty solid for the price. Did anyone get this?
 
I still can’t find much on this. Not many reviews and only one Newegg review? Seems pretty solid for the price. Did anyone get this?
Aside from the review that was posted earlier, the PSU Cultists list has a source:

View: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eL0893Ramlwk6E3s3uSvH1_juom7SMG5SCNzP2Uov8w/edit#gid=1646557192

MWE Gold V2 ATX 3.0 1050/1250Whttps://coolenjoy.net/bbs/review/1045895
MWE Gold V2 =>1050Whttps://coolenjoy.net/bbs/review/884725?p=1
https://coolenjoy.net/bbs/review/1045896?spread=1

This "coolenjoy" site seems to be Korean, but it has some charts. Echoes more or less what the other review said. No real voltage droop or anything, just a solid no-frills option. Seems to be very quiet, although they knock it down a notch because unlike my EVGA unit there's no actual switch that you can flip to FORCE the fan to run, if you want to have better longevity. That thing is barely going to ever come on in most peoples' rigs.

I just received mine today. I was considering putting it in my main rig just to test it, but the included little pamphlet for the 12VHPWR connector said that it only has about 30 plugs and unplugs in it. Yes, they went so far as to give you a number before they think this shitty connector starts wearing down. I'm not putting it on them, it's just 12VHPWR sucks. My main rig with my 1200 EVGA P2 has been working great with the OEM adapter, absolutely no hiccups, so I have little incentive to try it in there. On the other hand, my other rig is housing a 11400F and a 3080 Ti. The 3080 Ti obviously doesn't have a 12VHPWR connector so I'll just be using the 8 pin cables. But its TDP is fairly close to the 4090, so I think it should be able to run it through its paces.

Out of the box the only thing that kind of bugs me is this:
1709250444783.png


I don't know if you all can see it in this crappy phone picture, I might get a better one later, but there are little areas where, I don't know if it's manufacturing or what, but it looks like it's been previously "clamped" by something. Like there's kind of caved in areas in the shielding. I'm not sure if these would be present on sleeved cables anyway. I don't think it's a big deal for the 8 pin power cables or most of the other ones, and none of these actually break through the rubber (it seems to be all exterior), but this 12VHPWR connector is fragile enough so I'm a bit iffy on that. Otherwise, looks fine, but I'm not sure if this is a manufacturing defect. Would like to hear from anyone else that purchases this.
 
Meh I'm gonna return it. According to Newegg this should be "Hassle-free". I don't care about small ripple variations or it being B-rated for the price, but these cables just don't look that great to me. Lots of areas with random caved in areas and scraped up low quality rubber. Power is just one of those things I don't fuck around with. While it might be fine, I'm not taking the chance.
 
Meh I'm gonna return it. According to Newegg this should be "Hassle-free". I don't care about small ripple variations or it being B-rated for the price, but these cables just don't look that great to me. Lots of areas with random caved in areas and scraped up low quality rubber. Power is just one of those things I don't fuck around with. While it might be fine, I'm not taking the chance.
Thank you for all the info. While a new 12vhpwr is affordable and replaceable the rest of the quality issues you pointed out suck. I’d be returning that also.
 
Thank you for all the info. While a new 12vhpwr is affordable and replaceable the rest of the quality issues you pointed out suck. I’d be returning that also.
Sure, but any money I spend on getting another cable is money I could have spent on a better PSU to begin with. A decent chunk of the cabling just seemed kind of slightly "bruised" like this. I wanted to see if it was just a normal thing during production, so I went back and looked at the cables from my various power supplies (750 RMX, 850HX, Focus Gold 850, 1200 P2, etc) and none of them had (afaik) any of the cabling like this.

Taking a look at the bag, it kind of looked like it was outsourced to some other company. Anyway, I might be overreacting and it might not be a big deal, but I just don't care to put it to the test. The most annoying part of this will be taping a video of myself repackaging everything and dropping it off, because I've read some bad things about Newegg every now and then. I could just do a chargeback if it happens, because I don't care about doing business with them all that much anyway, but either way better safe than sorry.

Also, their prepaid label has me shipping it to Ontario, Canada. I wonder if they're trying to wait out the chargeback phase by making me ship it that far with ground shipping. Or I could just be getting too paranoid these days lol. Time will tell.
 
It's just the kind of plastic they use on cheaper psu cables. Dunno if it's vinyl or pvc, or something else, but it gets pretty stiff after the coating dries, and it can deform if it's up against something (another wire, for instance) with enough force, for a long time. It's not as resilient to heat and cold as other coatings, either.

That said, it's good enough to work for a long time if it is kept in ideal conditions, if the correct wire gage was used, it's not bent at extreme angles, and the insulation and wire is undamaged.
 
I mean it's fine right? Unless aesthetics matter a lot to you? The price is really good for a 1250. It was double that just 6 months ago. Especially for a backup rig it's great.
 
I like how the specs state "Fully Modular".

Do they even make non modular PSUs anymore?
Using Newegg's site.. and filtering by "Modular = No or Non-Modular" and "Sold By Newegg"... there is only 1 page..

So... definitely slim pickings in that department..
 
After reading about Cooler Masters customer service I avoided this one.
 
If this just had a coolermaster sticker on it and built elsewhere I would've gotten one but this seems like you get what you pay for sorta deal.
 
It's just the kind of plastic they use on cheaper psu cables. Dunno if it's vinyl or pvc, or something else, but it gets pretty stiff after the coating dries, and it can deform if it's up against something (another wire, for instance) with enough force, for a long time. It's not as resilient to heat and cold as other coatings, either.

That said, it's good enough to work for a long time if it is kept in ideal conditions, if the correct wire gage was used, it's not bent at extreme angles, and the insulation and wire is undamaged.
I think almost all of these are going to come to customers like this. Mine looked like it had been in the box for a very long time. The Cooler Master logo was basically imprinted into the plastic bag that was around the PSU because it had been wrapped for that long. The cabling was packed kind of tight, so after being in there that long with all of the connectors just digging into this cheap shielding on each other, I think it's likely to arrive with gouges like mine.

I mean it's fine right? Unless aesthetics matter a lot to you? The price is really good for a 1250. It was double that just 6 months ago. Especially for a backup rig it's great.
The 12VHPWR connector in particular had the worst of it, with deformations in a decent amount of the shielding. It would probably be okay, but AFAIK it would change the impedance characteristics at least a tiny bit if the wires inside were to get squashed like that, and the shielding a bit compressed. The cable already had issues, I'm not comfortable adding more to it. I think the above posters have a point, you get what you pay for, it's a meh deal.

I would just get a better PSU with better cabling than bother with it, even as a backup.
 
MSI a850G is a higher end CWT based psu tier a if you’re into that list.

On sale for $110 or so MSI A850G ATX 3.0 / PCIE 5 Gold PSU

Excellent price. Highly rated. Not to be mixed up with the A850GL that is offered by BestBuy. Different units.

If you need less than 1000w this is an excellent deal. Thought I’d share it.

I should add that I do own it, and it’s been flawless. I have a total of 3 of these in various machines. Quiet, clean power, silent switch, and native 12vphr cable. Cables are good quality, no chunks missing.
 
Sure, but any money I spend on getting another cable is money I could have spent on a better PSU to begin with. A decent chunk of the cabling just seemed kind of slightly "bruised" like this. I wanted to see if it was just a normal thing during production, so I went back and looked at the cables from my various power supplies (750 RMX, 850HX, Focus Gold 850, 1200 P2, etc) and none of them had (afaik) any of the cabling like this.

Taking a look at the bag, it kind of looked like it was outsourced to some other company. Anyway, I might be overreacting and it might not be a big deal, but I just don't care to put it to the test. The most annoying part of this will be taping a video of myself repackaging everything and dropping it off, because I've read some bad things about Newegg every now and then. I could just do a chargeback if it happens, because I don't care about doing business with them all that much anyway, but either way better safe than sorry.

Also, their prepaid label has me shipping it to Ontario, Canada. I wonder if they're trying to wait out the chargeback phase by making me ship it that far with ground shipping. Or I could just be getting too paranoid these days lol. Time will tell.
NO!
I thought it was Canada too, at first, but it's California:
Ontario is a city in San Bernardino County, California, 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 23 miles west of downtown San Bernardino. It was founded on December 10, 1891 and named after Ontario, Canada, the hometown of brothers George and William B. Chaffey who established the township in September 1882
 
Seems decent, uses Cooler Master's own design (rather than oem from Seasonic, FSP, etc.) from internal pics on Cooler Master site. Cooler Master used owned PSU design in xg850 platinum so can use the reviews for quality of CM's PSU designs, maybe. Here's one review I found for white version of 1250w model on sale: https://overclock3d.net/reviews/psu...d-mwe-gold-v2-1250w-white-edition-psu-review/
This says the OEM is Huizhou Xin Hui Yuan Tech. Even though they have been around for a long time, I can't seem to find much info about them.

https://www.cybenetics.com/d/cybenetics_4JH_eu.pdf
1712060298543.png
 
NO!
I thought it was Canada too, at first, but it's California:
Ontario is a city in San Bernardino County, California, 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 23 miles west of downtown San Bernardino. It was founded on December 10, 1891 and named after Ontario, Canada, the hometown of brothers George and William B. Chaffey who established the township in September 1882
yup and then theres Vancouver, Washington...
 
For what it's worth, Newegg issued my refund before it even got to the depot, so it seems they honor their return policy well enough these days?

NO!
I thought it was Canada too, at first, but it's California:
Ontario is a city in San Bernardino County, California, 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 23 miles west of downtown San Bernardino. It was founded on December 10, 1891 and named after Ontario, Canada, the hometown of brothers George and William B. Chaffey who established the township in September 1882
I think that makes it even further from me lol.
 
i still dont trust CM with psu's, sticking to tried and true corsair, superflower, evga, high end seasonic. let psu manufacturers prove themselves first with reliability, clean power and longevity before u buy.
 
i still dont trust CM with psu's, sticking to tried and true corsair, superflower, evga, high end seasonic. let psu manufacturers prove themselves first with reliability, clean power and longevity before u buy.
They don't "actually" make their own PSU's. Different OEM's make them. Though I get it, I'll never purchase anything "Thermaltake" again because of a certain stigma they have.
 
