[DEAD] Cooler Master 1250W PSU $135

Dreamerbydesign said: I still can’t find much on this. Not many reviews and only one Newegg review? Seems pretty solid for the price. Did anyone get this? Click to expand...

MWE Gold V2 ATX 3.0 1050/1250W

Aside from the review that was posted earlier, the PSU Cultists list has a source:This "coolenjoy" site seems to be Korean, but it has some charts. Echoes more or less what the other review said. No real voltage droop or anything, just a solid no-frills option. Seems to be very quiet, although they knock it down a notch because unlike my EVGA unit there's no actual switch that you can flip to FORCE the fan to run, if you want to have better longevity. That thing is barely going to ever come on in most peoples' rigs.I just received mine today. I was considering putting it in my main rig just to test it, but the included little pamphlet for the 12VHPWR connector said that it only has about 30 plugs and unplugs in it. Yes, they went so far as to give you a number before they think this shitty connector starts wearing down. I'm not putting it on them, it's just 12VHPWR sucks. My main rig with my 1200 EVGA P2 has been working great with the OEM adapter, absolutely no hiccups, so I have little incentive to try it in there. On the other hand, my other rig is housing a 11400F and a 3080 Ti. The 3080 Ti obviously doesn't have a 12VHPWR connector so I'll just be using the 8 pin cables. But its TDP is fairly close to the 4090, so I think it should be able to run it through its paces.Out of the box the only thing that kind of bugs me is this:I don't know if you all can see it in this crappy phone picture, I might get a better one later, but there are little areas where, I don't know if it's manufacturing or what, but it looks like it's been previously "clamped" by something. Like there's kind of caved in areas in the shielding. I'm not sure if these would be present on sleeved cables anyway. I don't think it's a big deal for the 8 pin power cables or most of the other ones, and none of these actually break through the rubber (it seems to be all exterior), but this 12VHPWR connector is fragile enough so I'm a bit iffy on that. Otherwise, looks fine, but I'm not sure if this is a manufacturing defect. Would like to hear from anyone else that purchases this.