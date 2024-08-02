[DEAD - But would like to leave this for lots of good refernces] Linksys-LN1301-Triband-AX4200-WiFi-6-Router - $25/$20/$15 amazon/walmart/woot

hardware_failure
Not sure how long this will last but walmart has these for $20:
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Linksys-LN1301-Triband-AX4200-WiFi-6-Router/5645414143
Also at amazon for $5 more:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D742T4LW
(the amazon deal seems to be more stable, with the walmart one going off and on last few days)
These are old stock "Linksys HomeWRK for Business | Secured by Fortinet" routers. Sometimes known as model MX4301 or MX4300. They originally sold for like $200 but the return to work thing busted their bubble. Overstock is now being reflashed for general use and a bit of a fire sale of them.
No, no mesh support (figured that would be the first question) and limited features in general. 2nd question would be "openwrt support"? No, not quite yet...
Is this alot of router for $25? Yes. Does it suck how limited it is? Yes.
Buuut... the the OpenWRT community is all over this. Give it a few weeks Im guessing.
https://forum.openwrt.org/t/openwrt-support-for-linksys-mx4200/86477
Once this thing is cracked its a $200 router for $25.
