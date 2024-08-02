  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[DEAD - But would like to leave this for lots of good refernces] Linksys-LN1301-Triband-AX4200-WiFi-6-Router - $25/$20/$15 amazon/walmart/woot

hardware_failure

hardware_failure

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
1,750
Not sure how long this will last but walmart has these for $20:

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Linksys-LN1301-Triband-AX4200-WiFi-6-Router/5645414143
Also at amazon for $5 more:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D742T4LW

(the amazon deal seems to be more stable, with the walmart one going off and on last few days)


These are old stock "Linksys HomeWRK for Business | Secured by Fortinet" routers. Sometimes known as model MX4301 or MX4300. They originally sold for like $200 but the return to work thing busted their bubble. Overstock is now being reflashed for general use and a bit of a fire sale of them.

No, no mesh support (figured that would be the first question) and limited features in general. 2nd question would be "openwrt support"? No, not quite yet...

Is this alot of router for $25? Yes. Does it suck how limited it is? Yes.

Buuut... the the OpenWRT community is all over this. Give it a few weeks Im guessing.
https://forum.openwrt.org/t/openwrt-support-for-linksys-mx4200/86477

Once this thing is cracked its a $200 router for $25.
 
Last edited:
Nice find. Used enterprise stuff is also really cheap too if you look for it. If anything, this is a cheap way to add a wifi 6 access point to an existing network. (y)
 
SamirD said:
Nice find. Used enterprise stuff is also really cheap too if you look for it. If anything, this is a cheap way to add a wifi 6 access point to an existing network. (y)
Yes. You can configure it as an access point and with some manual work put it in bridge mode. No mesh or repeating mode that I know of but openwrt should unlock all that if/when its solidified.

It only has 3 ethernet ports (well 4 if you include wan) while most home routers have 4+1. But I figure most people needing more than 3 ethernet ports are going to be using a switch(s) anyway.

The geneal idea Im thinking is buy it for $20, throw it on a shelf unopened for a while and when they (presumably, yes its a slight gamble) come out with a stable openwrt flash, boom.

I mean worst case you spend $20 and have a decent backup router or something for a family memeber. Okay thats not worst case, worst case is you mix up model numbers and/or the openwrt is janked and you brick it lol.

I got my first one from amazon for $25, and just ordered 2 more from walmart for $40. To get that over $25 limit for free shipping you have to order 2. Its basic functions work well and the range/speed is very good. Its interface sucks balls and is indeed limited but again for basic settings you just set it and forget about its stupid interface lol.

If all works out well thats 3x triband wifi6 nodes for $65 for me.
 
I paid a bit more for four of the mx4200 recently. Running OpenWRT on those and they replaced debranded 4 of the tm-ac1900 running Merlin.

Openwrt seems nice enough. Stock firmware was too annoying to leave on even when I was just trying them out. I'm a little bit sad I can't do any of the fancy roaming stuff I wanted to do because I've got some clients that freak out if I enable it. Oh well. My phone seems happier now.
 
So the question is are we looking at a massive over inventory problem of products that just are not in anywhere near the demand that they thought they would? Or is there something very fundamentally wrong with these that has people staying away like the plague? I mean when SSD makers massively over produced we saw big savings, but no where close to as cheap as this is going for. I mean these were being sold on Woot for $25, so kind of sus. Hell even googling for a review doesn't show anything, except a bunch of sites (similar to SD) showing off how cheap these are now.
 
sfsuphysics said:
So the question is are we looking at a massive over inventory problem of products that just are not in anywhere near the demand that they thought they would? Or is there something very fundamentally wrong with these that has people staying away like the plague? I mean when SSD makers massively over produced we saw big savings, but no where close to as cheap as this is going for. I mean these were being sold on Woot for $25, so kind of sus. Hell even googling for a review doesn't show anything, except a bunch of sites (similar to SD) showing off how cheap these are now.
The factory firmware is kind of meh, and soft-requires an app, and probably isn't getting any updates. I didn't bother to install the app, because I'm not setting up a login, from what I read all the features were available through the web stuff anyway, and well there weren't a lot of features. The radios seem good enough, probably not great. Kind of weird to have 4 ethernet ports instead of 5, and all 1G shouldn't have really commanded a $200/unit price anyway. My guess is a lot of returns because the value doesn't match the MSRP, but test the returns and sell them as refurb and it's a reasonable value.
 
sfsuphysics said:
So the question is are we looking at a massive over inventory problem of products that just are not in anywhere near the demand that they thought they would? Or is there something very fundamentally wrong with these that has people staying away like the plague? I mean when SSD makers massively over produced we saw big savings, but no where close to as cheap as this is going for. I mean these were being sold on Woot for $25, so kind of sus. Hell even googling for a review doesn't show anything, except a bunch of sites (similar to SD) showing off how cheap these are now.
I dont think there is anything wrong with these hardware wise. They are basically the same hardware as the mx4200, just with a reloaded crippled firmware. The radios on the unit that I have been messing with seem better than average.

Im not about to go full wikipedia and site sources but from the bits and pieces I read these seem to be either returns or overstock due to a very badly planned marketing scheme, bad orginal pricing and bad foresite of the future. Ive read comments that it is more or less a fire sale to cut losses. Reports of residue from peeled off Fortinet logo stickers.

Was this router ever worth $200? eff no. But if the OpenWRT community comes thu Id say worth it for this price point. A majority of routers that have a fully functioning and stable OpenWRT build are going to be worth more than its MSRP.
 
bluestang said:
Isn't Linksys known for never updating firmware and pretty much abandoning routers after making them?
I dont know if this is a common practice for linksys but not getting updated frimware from linksys it self in the furture for this device is very likely. For some, thats important, for others they could care less.

Rarely does a secuity breach come from a home router, rather outside it on devices. To each their own. For someone overly concerend with secuirty this is not an optimal device, just the price is staggering.

I wouldnt use it for my own home main router, but if these can get openwrt firmware and function as wifi6 nodes, nice accessory.
 
So when they say "Tri-Band", they mean 2x 5Ghz radios and 1x 2.4Ghz radio I assume?

Does anyone have any idea if this supports DFS channels? I'd love to add another AP but all of my non-DFS channels are currently occupied.
 
GotNoRice said:
So when they say "Tri-Band", they mean 2x 5Ghz radios and 1x 2.4Ghz radio I assume?

Does anyone have any idea if this supports DFS channels? I'd love to add another AP but all of my non-DFS channels are currently occupied.
Yes, it is a normal dual band + 1 extra 5ghz band so I guess it would be more appropriate to call it as a "2+1" band, but this is commonly marketed as such.

I dunno about the DFS channels. Is the hardware capable? Probably, but as far as I can see in the firmware settings you cant manually change ANY of the channels. It is very limited.
 
I would stay away from Linksys and instead stick with Netgear, Asus or TP-Link as far as routers. Also I wouldn't trust a $20 router with banking or other sensitive information.
 
Hulk said:
I would stay away from Linksys and instead stick with Netgear, Asus or TP-Link as far as routers. Also I wouldn't trust a $20 router with banking or other sensitive information.
Now I am for certain that you are either an idiot or a troll. And if you are trolling in this forum then you are well, an idiot. There are other forums more suited to mouthing off nonsense. I remember when in a recent thread here about used enterprise drives you said you had never heard of HGST and to stick with seagate, WD and toshiba.

The price of this router has little or nothing to do with how "good" or how "shitty" it is.

Ever hear of/seen one of these?:
linksys1.jpg


The WRT54G was cliche/staple for most of the 2000 decade. Linksys was a subsidary of cisco (who would trust them of all people for "routing" :confused:) until bought by belkin. It is also the reason we have endevaors such as ddwrt, tomato, eventually openwrt etc.
 
Last edited:
SamirD said:
I stopped using consumer routers for routing a long time ago when I found used enterprise gear. So all the consumer stuff gets relegated to being access points, and this is one of the cheapest wifi6 I've ever seen.
What would you suggest for a home router from the enterprise gear standpoint?
 
jordan12 said:
What would you suggest for a home router from the enterprise gear standpoint?
This is a tricky question, almost a chicken before the egg deal.

The obvious answer would be a cisco device, but to manage them you need to know ciscos IOS CLI (command line interface) which takes alot of learning. If you know it, then you would likely already know the answer to the question of what you need.

In addition to security and horsepower the main reason for an enterprise networking infactructure is management and control of alot of stuff. Also hardware site to site vpn and vlans and all that kind of stuff if you need it.

What specific needs do you think require you to having an enterprise infactructure?
 
hardware_failure said:
This is a tricky question, almost a chicken before the egg deal.

The obvious answer would be a cisco device, but to manage them you need to know ciscos IOS CLI (command line interface) which takes alot of learning. If you know it, then you would likely already know the answer to the question of what you need.

In addition to security and horsepower the main reason for an enterprise networking infactructure is management and control of alot of stuff. Also hardware site to site vpn and vlans and all that kind of stuff if you need it.

What specific needs do you think require you to having an enterprise infactructure?
hardware site to site vpn sounds like something i'd like. But then i don't know really.
 
sfsuphysics said:
So the question is are we looking at a massive over inventory problem of products that just are not in anywhere near the demand that they thought they would? Or is there something very fundamentally wrong with these that has people staying away like the plague?
Probably a bit of both. Time also does this to even perfectly fine working stuff because people won't pay good money for 'old' even if it stomps newer stuff (see above about used enterprise gear).

bluestang said:
Isn't Linksys known for never updating firmware and pretty much abandoning routers after making them?
That's pretty much everyone in the consumer space. Some are better than others, but generally firmware updates are most like customer service bandaids than real proactive security updates.
 
jordan12 said:
What would you suggest for a home router from the enterprise gear standpoint?
For the basic home, literally almost anything will do the job better than consumer stuff. I like fortigate but their stuff has had a lot of breeches lately so I wouldn't get any of their used stuff today since a firmware update is paywalled I think. I use some watchguard stuff and even on older firmwares as long as you're not punching holes in the firewall they seem to be good. Palo Alto and Juniper are also great devices. They're all basically the same with different interfaces unless you're working with something like a Cisco in command line--that's a whole different level. Basically, you'll want to find something fairly recently removed out of service in a commercial environment because 'eol' or something like that and it should be under $100 shipped on ebay and 10x more capable as any consumer router at that same price point. There is a bit of a learning curve because certain features that are common in consumer routers, like punching holes in the firewall or even getting systems online will have a different way to be implemented. But these extra steps are usually because of levels of granular control not at all seen at the consumer level. Plus, most of these have IPsec vpn capability so you can get a second to put at elder parents home and link the networks over the IPsec vpn tunnel to remotely manage all their stuff, or use a second to create a second site for an off-site nas backup, or more.
 
fociz said:
hardware site to site vpn sounds like something i'd like. But then i don't know really.
It's actually pretty neat and I use it all the time between all the sites I manage. Basically, it's like running a lan cable between one site to another, but doing that over the Internet so you can even do it on the other side of the world. :)
 
  • Like
Reactions: fociz
like this
SamirD said:
It's actually pretty neat and I use it all the time between all the sites I manage. Basically, it's like running a lan cable between one site to another, but doing that over the Internet so you can even do it on the other side of the world. :)
I ageree its nice when its setup right. One thing fociz has to realize is that setting this up/managing it is not always the simple walk in the part that it can be made out to be.
 
SamirD said:
Probably a bit of both. Time also does this to even perfectly fine working stuff because people won't pay good money for 'old' even if it stomps newer stuff (see above about used enterprise gear).



That's pretty much everyone in the consumer space. Some are better than others, but generally firmware updates are most like customer service bandaids than real proactive security updates.
I think firmware updates are overrated in the case where if they are done right the first time, no need for an update.

The firmware on these linksys 1301's is crippled garbage, (but no, you do not need to worry about using your bank account behind it) hoping a stable OpenWRT release will fix all of it.
 
They must really want to get rid of these things. I ordered one of these from Amazon on Thursday, decided I didn't actually need it, and cancelled the order within 15 minutes. I received a notice that it shipped out yesterday....
 
Bankie said:
They must really want to get rid of these things. I ordered one of these from Amazon on Thursday, decided I didn't actually need it, and cancelled the order within 15 minutes. I received a notice that it shipped out yesterday....
Be interesting if you get it. :)
 
hardware_failure said:
Now I am for certain that you are either an idiot or a troll. And if you are trolling in this forum then you are well, an idiot. There are other forums more suited to mouthing off nonsense. I remember when in a recent thread here about used enterprise drives you said you had never heard of HGST and to stick with seagate, WD and toshiba.

The price of this router has little or nothing to do with how "good" or how "shitty" it is.

Ever hear of/seen one of these?:
View attachment 670482

The WRT54G was cliche/staple for most of the 2000 decade. Linksys was a subsidary of cisco (who would trust them of all people for "routing" :confused:) until bought by belkin. It is also the reason we have endevaors such as ddwrt, tomato, eventually openwrt etc.
Linksys back then is completely different then Linksys today. Modern Linksys is pretty dogwater out of the box.
 
German Muscle said:
Linksys back then is completely different then Linksys today. Modern Linksys is pretty dogwater out of the box.
out of the box, yes I agree. OpenWRT to the rescue. people are starting to report sucessful flashes. they did have to maunally install luci through ssh tho. I havent flashed yet because Im waiting for something more concrete.
 
Also intereseting:
https://www.reddit.com/r/openwrt/comments/1ehgk2f/us_linksys_ln1301_mx4300_2gb1gb_triband_ax4200/

This guy Mcnst puts it well:
"Upstream firmware of the LN1301 SKU does NOT support mesh NOR USB. Upstream firmware for the MX4301/MX4302 SKUs aren't available publicly per the threads. At $20 or $25, it's still a great upstream router or a WiFi 6 AP, but with 2GB RAM and 1GB ROM, plus, tri-band and a quad-core CPU, it's probably bound to become the best OpenWrt router for a mesh network for a while. Unless it sells out before all the OpenWrt people get it."

Thats the tricky thing about this. Eventually there should be good OpenWRT support for it but by the time that happens (weeks, month+) they will prolly be sold out.

I could care less if the brand linksys went belly up tomorrow, just thought that this was an interesting unfoldment to share.
 
I just put the r57956 build of DD-WRT on mine, and it seems to be working great. One thing that I am really happy about is that it seems to allow nearly any DFS channel to be used, with the only exception being that one 5Ghz radio only works with the lower channels and the other 5Ghz radio only works with the higher channels. This is really great, especially for the price. It means that you should be able to add it in as an extra access point in pretty much any house even if all of the more common 5Ghz channels (non-DFS) are already occupied.

The only thing I'm still looking forward to testing is mesh/extender functionality. Lots of potential there with the dual 5Ghz radios.
 
