[DEAD - But would like to leave this for lots of good refernces] Linksys-LN1301-Triband-AX4200-WiFi-6-Router - $25/$20/$15 amazon/walmart/woot

jordan12 said: What would you suggest for a home router from the enterprise gear standpoint? Click to expand...

For the basic home, literally almost anything will do the job better than consumer stuff. I like fortigate but their stuff has had a lot of breeches lately so I wouldn't get any of their used stuff today since a firmware update is paywalled I think. I use some watchguard stuff and even on older firmwares as long as you're not punching holes in the firewall they seem to be good. Palo Alto and Juniper are also great devices. They're all basically the same with different interfaces unless you're working with something like a Cisco in command line--that's a whole different level. Basically, you'll want to find something fairly recently removed out of service in a commercial environment because 'eol' or something like that and it should be under $100 shipped on ebay and 10x more capable as any consumer router at that same price point. There is a bit of a learning curve because certain features that are common in consumer routers, like punching holes in the firewall or even getting systems online will have a different way to be implemented. But these extra steps are usually because of levels of granular control not at all seen at the consumer level. Plus, most of these have IPsec vpn capability so you can get a second to put at elder parents home and link the networks over the IPsec vpn tunnel to remotely manage all their stuff, or use a second to create a second site for an off-site nas backup, or more.