[DEAD} - Acer A770 16GB $260

https://www.newegg.com/acer-predato...770-oc/p/N82E16814553001?Item=N82E16814553001
$30 coupon code on page
Wonder if there's a higher performance model coming?
Hopefully ASRock will respond and we'll have a price war. I suspect they will respond because they have a newer A770/16gb model with a lower price and slightly lower clock speed and simpler 2 fan setup. Guessing it's $250 any day now.$260 now
Yeah the Bifrost cooler looks neat, but it definitely has a vibe of "laptop manufacturer tries to design desktop parts but accidentally makes a laptop design anyways" which I guess is exactly what happened.The Acer cooler isn't so great despite looking nice. Hopefully Asrock will compete with their 16gb model(s) prices soon.
believe me a bloated half of a duopoly like intel doesn't need support, i'm honestly rooting for chinese semiconductors at this point.I like it. Give Intel some $upport.
I would rather have a duopoly in a free world than a virtual monopoly in a shady world...F those IP stealers--they can go and make their own WITHOUT stealing from our University labs, R&D centers, and paid traitors...and I'm sure their 'homegrown' will turn out like their cars:believe me a bloated half of a duopoly like intel doesn't need support, i'm honestly rooting for chinese semiconductors at this point.
Intel is at least as ethically bankrupt as any Chinese tech firm. We just decree that it's okay because #capitalism.I would rather have a duopoly in a free world than a virtual monopoly in a shady world...F those IP stealers--they can go and make their own WITHOUT stealing from our University labs, R&D centers, and paid traitors...and I'm sure their 'homegrown' will turn out like their cars:
