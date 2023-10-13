[DEAD} - Acer A770 16GB $260

gesicht said:
$260 now
Hopefully ASRock will respond and we'll have a price war. I suspect they will respond because they have a newer A770/16gb model with a lower price and slightly lower clock speed and simpler 2 fan setup. Guessing it's $250 any day now.
 
Last edited:
Of note - this is the 16GB version. So, lots of VRAM for those that need/want it.

Matches or often beats my RTX 4060 unless its Cyberpunk or Folding@Home.
 
rofull22 said:
The Acer cooler isn't so great despite looking nice. Hopefully Asrock will compete with their 16gb model(s) prices soon.
Yeah the Bifrost cooler looks neat, but it definitely has a vibe of "laptop manufacturer tries to design desktop parts but accidentally makes a laptop design anyways" which I guess is exactly what happened.
 
lukem5 said:
believe me a bloated half of a duopoly like intel doesn't need support, i'm honestly rooting for chinese semiconductors at this point.
:eek::eek::eek::eek: I would rather have a duopoly in a free world than a virtual monopoly in a shady world...F those IP stealers--they can go and make their own WITHOUT stealing from our University labs, R&D centers, and paid traitors...and I'm sure their 'homegrown' will turn out like their cars: :meh:
BYD_S8_01_China_2014-04-25.jpg


https://carbuzz.com/features/chinese-copycats-that-will-make-you-angry
 
SamirD said:
Intel is at least as ethically bankrupt as any Chinese tech firm. We just decree that it's okay because #capitalism.

There are dozens, even hundreds, of smaller, more innovative and industry-friendly companies that would fill any void Intel were to leave should they suddenly disappear.
 
