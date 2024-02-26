[dead]7800X3D Newegg Combos. As low as $330 with some keycaps.

From Asrock, I have had:

ITX H570 board which I used for an i7-10700 and an i7-11700. Few frills. But, had a surprisingly good feature set. All you need. Including front panel USB-C and rear USB-C. Solid board.

Z590 ITX board which I used for an 11900k. Again, solid board. Maybe better than solid. But, I didn't keep the 11900k for more than a couple of weeks, heh.

Z690 ITX board which I used for a 12700k. Fantastic board.

now I have a B650-E ITX board, which I am using with a 7800X3D. Fantastic board.



A quality of life thing which I like about the Z690 and B650-E: When it comes time to update the bios, the bios automatically scans all of your drives for the bios file. Including your internal drives. and then will start updating without a restart.



I had an B660 ITX board from Asus which I used for a 13600k and liked a lot. But, you have to manually rename the bios file after you download it, for some reason. You have to manually search for it when you want to update. and it restarts before it starts updating.