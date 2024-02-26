[dead]7800X3D Newegg Combos. As low as $330 with some keycaps.

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 7,720
Follow this link to add the keycaps
https://www.newegg.com/Combo-Up-Savings/EventSaleStore/ID-1740?Order=4
Then search for the 7800X3D using the "search within" field, and add it.
You will instantly see the combo price of $329.99
Alternatively, you can add the GH300 headset instead, for $333.99. And toss it to one of your kids or something.
https://www.newegg.com/Combo-Up-Savings/EventSaleStore/ID-1740?Order=4&SrchInDesc=gh300
You can slightly sweetent the deal If you have MS/Bing cashback and/or retailmenot cashback, they usually have 1% back. Also, American Experess often has nice cashback promos, for cardholders.
There are likely some decent combos with motherboards, RAM, etc. Post 'em if you think they are good!
