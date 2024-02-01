Dead 5900X

Trying to boot a 5900X on a Asus B550i itx. It will not post any video and the motherboard throws a memory error/light. The mother board was 5000 ready out of box and does have the latest BIOS. Same motherboard run a 5600X fine and all other hardware is fine. I'm just wondering if I boot up with the 5600X, bump of the voltage in the BIOS and shutdown and then retry if the 5900X might come to life. Have also tried booting in an older running A320 with the right BIOS and it still doesn't boot. Just trying the last straw before I throw in the towel.
 
youve check the pins? cleared the bios after the swap?
try reseating it and pressing down in the middle of the chip while you lock it down.
 
youve check the pins? cleared the bios after the swap?
try reseating it and pressing down in the middle of the chip while you lock it down.
The pins all look straight and unbent under magnification and the BIOS was cleared. I gently pressed in while mounting but only enough to keep it from falling out of the socket. I'll give it a good press. Who knows.......Thank you for your reply.
 
Try switching off all the cores bar 1 or 2...if you can then swap in the bad CPU and see it it allows it...
 
Has the 5900X posted for you before or is it a new chip?
Also try just one RAM stick and cycle through each RAM slot until you've tried them all and also try a different stick of RAM if you have access. Could be some sort of weird IMC issue being that you say you get a memory error.
 
Has the 5900X posted for you before or is it a new chip?
Also try just one RAM stick and cycle through each RAM slot until you've tried them all and also try a different stick of RAM if you have access. Could be some sort of weird IMC issue being that you say you get a memory error.
Tried all of that but I am in agreement the CPU may have been taxed hard in it's former life. I suspect the IMC has seen a lot of action.
 
