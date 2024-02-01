Dead 5900X

Trying to boot a 5900X on a Asus B550i itx. It will not post any video and the motherboard throws a memory error/light. The mother board was 5000 ready out of box and does have the latest BIOS. Same motherboard run a 5600X fine and all other hardware is fine. I'm just wondering if I boot up with the 5600X, bump of the voltage in the BIOS and shutdown and then retry if the 5900X might come to life. Have also tried booting in an older running A320 with the right BIOS and it still doesn't boot. Just trying the last straw before I throw in the towel.