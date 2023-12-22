[Dead]48" OLED Monitor KTC G48P5S $770 @ Amazon YMMV

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
KTC is the OEM which makes Samsung monitors, Viewsonic, etc. They previously made Monoprice's Excellent Dark Matter monitors (which seem to be discontinued).
https://www.amazon.com/KTC-G48P5S-inch-Gaming-Monitor/dp/B0CMQFVH81/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=ktc+48+oled&qid=1703216067&sr=8-3&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.765d4786-5719-48b9-b588-eab9385652d5&th=1
$400 coupon on the page to clip
Plus, another 10% off promotion, also on the page. Both stack, for a total of $770. The 10% coupon seems to be a targeted promotion. YMMV.
This product is newly available in the US. Their 42 inch OLED is based on LG's EVO panel and the brightness was similar to an LG C2 TV. I would expect similar from this display. Color accuracy is generally quite good out of the box.
It has 15 watt speakers built in, which is much higher than any monitor I can easily think of. and claims some sound tech from Korea. So, there's a chance the speakers may be decent, here. It has a matte finish. But, KTC's finish is generally less grainy looking than Asus'.
VESA 100 and 300 mounting threads.
