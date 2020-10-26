DEAD** 2TB ADATA SX8200 NVME $209.99 Best Buy

maro
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2006
- Messages
- 570
**DEAD** Price back up to $249.99
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/adata-...sh-3d-nand-technology/6423395.p?skuId=6423395
Seems like a decent price for what should be SMI2262EN controller. At this price it'll be the PCIE 3.0. DRAM/TLC based and not the cheaper QLC.
