[DEAD] $1050 Legion 5 Gen 6 AMD (15") with RTX 3060

CruisD64 said: That's a lot of laptop for the money Click to expand...

I’ve had one of these https://hardforum.com/threads/dead-warm-1078-dell-g15-ryzen-tm-edition-gaming-laptop.2011866/ for almost a year. Good build quality and doesn’t reek of cheap plastic disposable laptop, the Lenovo gets similar reviews. Plus the 3060 and 5800h combo does a good job at 1080p.For the small amount of gaming I currently do I couldn’t justify building a new desktop with inflated gpu prices.