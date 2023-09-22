*dead* $100 off (and more) on select RC trucks/cars at REDCAT racing store.

*** Deal is dead! ***

A little unusual for the [H] but I thougtht someone may enjoy this. $100 (and more) off on select trucks.. Sale ends 10/2/23.

These trucks are high quality, good electronics, solid builds, attention to detail on the bodies. The gen 8/9 crawlers are great rigs to get into the hobby with or add to your garage. The low riders look pretty awesome too.

https://www.redcatracing.com/

I bit on a gen 8 v2 crawler. With tax and free shipping $254 out the door (same price as a gen 7 on amazon).
 
I forgot that I have an original TMaxx up in the barn somewhere with an Ofna .21 buggy. I ought to dig them out sometime. Too bad the Maxxtraxx forums are gone.
 
Hell yeah!!! I've got several Redcat RCs. Their inhouse designed trucks, such as the Kaiju, Gen 8/9, their low riders, etc are fantastic
 
