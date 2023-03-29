DDR5 won't boot when clocked faster than 4200MHz

I just built a new i7 13700K system with an ASUS Tuf Gaming z690 motherboard and my RAM won't run anywhere close to its rated speed.

The RAM is Kingston Fury Beast 5200 RAM that a friend gave me and I'm using 4x16GB.

Is the RAM just bad or is it because I'm using all 4 slots?

I've tried increasing the voltage to both the RAM and memory controller, loosening all the timings slower than JEDEC specs and also tried booting with only 32GB installed. Using just 2 slots allowed me to boot at 4400MHz but that's it. My BIOS is also the latest version available.

Any other things I can try or should I just go buy new RAM and see if 2 sticks of 32GB each would work better?
 
it may be that it doesnt like to clock that high with 4 sticks. you can try bumping the ram voltage more, they can take 10% extra. BUT if your only losing 200mt, you probably wont even notice the difference unless looking for it.
 
it may be that it doesnt like to clock that high with 4 sticks. you can try bumping the ram voltage more, they can take 10% extra. BUT if your only losing 200mt, you probably wont even notice the difference unless looking for it.
I was hoping to at least get it running at stock speeds of 4800MHz. I do a lot of 4K video editing plus importing and batch editing of large amounts of 45mp images all the time so any extra speed helps.
 
