I've got a Gigabyte Aorus Master board and some 32gb XPG 5200 CL38 kit just sitting along with a 12900k. I got to wondering if I'd be better off keeping my current 32gb G.Skill Trident Z 3600 CL16 low latency and get a z690 ddr4 board like MSI MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4 or best z690 ddr4 I can't get and wait until the the really fast DDR5 comes out and actually makes a difference vs ddr4.