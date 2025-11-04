  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
DDR5 Memory Overclocked to 13,153 MT/s, Setting a New World Record

“While the DDR5 DIMM's voltage wasn't disclosed, some details about the CPU are known. The P-cores of the Core Ultra 7 265K CPU were running at 2034.06 MHz with a 20x multiplier and a 101.7 MHz bus speed, while the E-cores operated at 1627.25 MHz. Notably, the CPU voltage was set to 0.723 volts, and it was maintained at a sub-ambient temperature of 5°C. This DDR5 memory kit from Corsair is a true overclocking marvel, and it seems only a matter of time before an even more extreme achievement is reached. Meanwhile, congratulations to saltycroissant for pushing the boundaries of memory speeds and setting a new number worldwide number one spot.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342604/ddr5-memory-overclocked-to-13-153-mt-s-setting-a-new-world-record
 
seems like they get a new one thats a few mhz higher every week.
do people get excited by these memory OC records? maybe it's just not for me (when its also not usable 24/7)
 
