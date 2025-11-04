erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,145
“While the DDR5 DIMM's voltage wasn't disclosed, some details about the CPU are known. The P-cores of the Core Ultra 7 265K CPU were running at 2034.06 MHz with a 20x multiplier and a 101.7 MHz bus speed, while the E-cores operated at 1627.25 MHz. Notably, the CPU voltage was set to 0.723 volts, and it was maintained at a sub-ambient temperature of 5°C. This DDR5 memory kit from Corsair is a true overclocking marvel, and it seems only a matter of time before an even more extreme achievement is reached. Meanwhile, congratulations to saltycroissant for pushing the boundaries of memory speeds and setting a new number worldwide number one spot.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342604/ddr5-memory-overclocked-to-13-153-mt-s-setting-a-new-world-record
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342604/ddr5-memory-overclocked-to-13-153-mt-s-setting-a-new-world-record