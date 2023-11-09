DDR5-8000 48GB (2x24)

Hi everyone, I am thiking about dropping $500 on this:
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-48gb/p/N82E16820374461#IsFeedbackTab
I want to get a matching set and put inside my computer but I have been reading that some boards won't support 4 sticks of DDR5-8000.
My board is an Asus Creatoe Z690 (https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/proart/proart-z690-creator-wifi/)
Curious as to why this may not support 4 sticks of DDR5 memory.
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-48gb/p/N82E16820374461#IsFeedbackTab
G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series 48GB (2 x 24GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 8000
I want to get a matching set and put inside my computer but I have been reading that some boards won't support 4 sticks of DDR5-8000.
My board is an Asus Creatoe Z690 (https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/proart/proart-z690-creator-wifi/)
Curious as to why this may not support 4 sticks of DDR5 memory.