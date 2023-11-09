DDR5-8000 48GB (2x24)

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,162
Hi everyone, I am thiking about dropping $500 on this:

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-48gb/p/N82E16820374461#IsFeedbackTab

G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series 48GB (2 x 24GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 8000​


I want to get a matching set and put inside my computer but I have been reading that some boards won't support 4 sticks of DDR5-8000.

My board is an Asus Creatoe Z690 (https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/proart/proart-z690-creator-wifi/)

Curious as to why this may not support 4 sticks of DDR5 memory.
 
The Cobra said:
Hi everyone, I am thiking about dropping $500 on this:

https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-48gb/p/N82E16820374461#IsFeedbackTab

G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series 48GB (2 x 24GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 8000​


I want to get a matching set and put inside my computer but I have been reading that some boards won't support 4 sticks of DDR5-8000.

My board is an Asus Creatoe Z690 (https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/proart/proart-z690-creator-wifi/)

Curious as to why this may not support 4 sticks of DDR5 memory.
Click to expand...
Yoiu aren't going to be able to run four 24GB DDR5 DIMMs anywhere near 8000MHz, especially on a Z690. Running four DDR5 DIMMs is equivalent to running eight DDR4 modules. There are two channels per DIMM effectively. Your clocks are going to drop substantially running modules like that. Even getting two of them to do 8000MHz is probably a no go on some boards. (Especially Z690.)

You can probably get four modules to work, but you will only be able to run JEDEC speeds like that. DDR4 4800MHz or 5200MHz if you are lucky.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top