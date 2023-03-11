DDR5 7800 on 13900k + MSI Z690 Unify-X

Hello,

I recently purchased a 32GB (2 x 16GB) Teamgroup DDR5 7800 kit but I'm having a really hard time getting stable at XMP. I've lowered to 7600 with no luck. I can boot into windows but I get errors instantly with Prime95 blend.

The best I've gotten so far is 7200 CL32 @ 1.45v.



I've messed with CPU SA (up to 1.4v), VDDQ (up to 1.5), VDD2 (up to 1.55v) but I just can't stabilize. Is there something else I'm missing or a certain combination of these voltages?



Could my CPU or MSI Z690 Unify-X likely the limitation? Or would I require a Z790 board?



Thanks