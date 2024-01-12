DDR5-7200 Memory - Why the lack of motherboard support out of the box?

garetjax27
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2006
- Messages
- 186
Is it me, or does there seem to be a disparity with the availability of motherboards natively supporting DDR5-7200 speeds? I see a glut of DDR5-6400 supported motherboards, but what's the deal with -7200? Isn't -7200 a natively supported speed with current generation mobos, chipsets and CPUs?
And if a mobo isn't officially rated for -7200 speeds out of the box, how does one get it to? Is there a huge performance difference between -6400 and -7200 other than tighter (better) timings with the slower -6400 speed?
And if a mobo isn't officially rated for -7200 speeds out of the box, how does one get it to? Is there a huge performance difference between -6400 and -7200 other than tighter (better) timings with the slower -6400 speed?