DDR5-7200 Memory - Why the lack of motherboard support out of the box?

Is it me, or does there seem to be a disparity with the availability of motherboards natively supporting DDR5-7200 speeds? I see a glut of DDR5-6400 supported motherboards, but what's the deal with -7200? Isn't -7200 a natively supported speed with current generation mobos, chipsets and CPUs?

And if a mobo isn't officially rated for -7200 speeds out of the box, how does one get it to? Is there a huge performance difference between -6400 and -7200 other than tighter (better) timings with the slower -6400 speed?
 
Speeds in excess of DDR5 6400MHz are all technically achieved through overclocking. Motherboards that "support" such speeds are simply boards that have had modules tested on them at such speeds. Technically, most boards should be able to do that under the right circumstances but its not a supported speed by Intel or AMD.

JEDEC speeds are increased over time as platforms are released with official support for those speeds. DDR5 used to officially. top out around 5600MHz if I recall correctly.
 
Memory speeds over 6400 can bring decent gains to CPU performance for Intel in some programs but it will make no difference to others which fit within the CPU cache.
AMD however may see a drop in performance especially in latency sensitive tasks when going over 6000\6400.

Also keep in mind you can only run two sticks of DDR5 at high speeds as current memory controllers struggle with stability when running 4 sticks of DDR5 RAM.
 
Excellent, thank you very much for this! =D
This is really good to know, as it prevented me from making a very costly mistake, lol. Thank you for the knowledge drop!
 
