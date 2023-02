i7 7700K bare chip, run at stock speeds for its entire life with quality cooling. Asking $130

Gigabyte GA-H110N mini-itx motherboard, includes i/o shield and the board itself but no box or accessories. Asking $40

Teamgroup 16GB (8GBx2) kit 2400MHz 16-16-16-39, asking $20

Clearing out some extra stuff. Selling to CONUS only, paypal only, all prices include shipping. Heat available HERE . Everything pulled from working systems, maybe a little dusty but works fine.update - just the Corsair and Galax Ram still available, the rest is sold.. SOLD. SOLDCorsair Vengeance LPX 8GB (4GBx2) kit 3000MHz 15-17-17-35 DDR4 RAM, asking $20Galax Hall of Fame DDR4 3600MHz 17-18-18-38 16GB (8GBx2) kit, Samsung B-die if I recall correctly, asking $75. SOL