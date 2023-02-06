Clearing out some extra stuff. Selling to CONUS only, paypal only, all prices include shipping. Heat available HERE. Everything pulled from working systems, maybe a little dusty but works fine.
update - just the Corsair and Galax Ram still available, the rest is sold.
i7 7700K bare chip, run at stock speeds for its entire life with quality cooling. Asking $130 . SOLD
Gigabyte GA-H110N mini-itx motherboard, includes i/o shield and the board itself but no box or accessories. Asking $40. SOLD
Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB (4GBx2) kit 3000MHz 15-17-17-35 DDR4 RAM, asking $20
Galax Hall of Fame DDR4 3600MHz 17-18-18-38 16GB (8GBx2) kit, Samsung B-die if I recall correctly, asking $75
Teamgroup 16GB (8GBx2) kit 2400MHz 16-16-16-39, asking $20 . SOL
update - just the Corsair and Galax Ram still available, the rest is sold.
Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB (4GBx2) kit 3000MHz 15-17-17-35 DDR4 RAM, asking $20
Galax Hall of Fame DDR4 3600MHz 17-18-18-38 16GB (8GBx2) kit, Samsung B-die if I recall correctly, asking $75
Last edited: