Clearing out some extra stuff. Selling to CONUS only, paypal only, all prices include shipping. Heat available HERE. Everything pulled from working systems, maybe a little dusty but works fine.

update - just the Corsair and Galax Ram still available, the rest is sold.

i7 7700K bare chip, run at stock speeds for its entire life with quality cooling. Asking $130 . SOLD

PXL_20230205_235533000.jpg


Gigabyte GA-H110N mini-itx motherboard, includes i/o shield and the board itself but no box or accessories. Asking $40. SOLD

PXL_20230205_235811744.jpg


Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB (4GBx2) kit 3000MHz 15-17-17-35 DDR4 RAM, asking $20

PXL_20230205_235914117.jpg



Galax Hall of Fame DDR4 3600MHz 17-18-18-38 16GB (8GBx2) kit, Samsung B-die if I recall correctly, asking $75

PXL_20230206_000031748.jpg

PXL_20230206_000038445.jpg


Teamgroup 16GB (8GBx2) kit 2400MHz 16-16-16-39, asking $20 . SOL

PXL_20230206_000057845.jpg

PXL_20230206_000104091.jpg
 
