DDR4 for Zen 3 build - Mhz vs CAS latency?

Blade-Runner

Feb 25, 2013
I am starting to look into components for my first new build in over 8 years and am currently stuck on which RAM modules to go with.

I vaguely remember RAM latency being important, but haven't been able to find a quick and easy answer as to whether that is still the case with the latest CPUs and motherboard chipsets.

The toss up is between the Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 and CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16.

Does lower latency trump higher mhz?
 
Revenant_Knight

Nov 18, 2011
It...can. But there are a lot of factors regarding it. I believe, and I may be wrong, that cas 16 DDR4 -3200 performed on par with CAS18 DDR4-3600 in Zen 2.

We won’t know for sure how Zen 3 behaves until someone tests it though.
 
Brackle

Brackle

Jun 19, 2003
IF you are really into memory overclocking, there are a lot of motherboards/CPU's that can hit 3800mhz, and have very low timings and latency. Hopefully that goes over to Zen 3, and hopefully it is easier to overclock the memory.

Right now I am running 3800mhz CL14 memory, and its working like a charm. I havent really fine tuned the memory settings yet, but I really do plan too once Zen 3 comes out.
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Nov 22, 2008
First, I'd avoid Corsair like the plague. The ram you picked is rather mediocre. 3600mhz at C18 is some slow arse stuff, as is 3200mhz at C16. These are most definitely not Samsung IC, probably Micron. When it comes to Ryzen lower latency is generally best. Even better is higher speed with low latency.

What are your goals? Are going to try to run the IMC at max speed? The rumor mills points to the new chips doing 2000mhz on the IMC. And you're gonna need real Samsung ICs to get there. The Patriot Viper memory that has been on sale for 130 at Amazon in 2x8GB 4400/C19 are decent and cheap. Now if you are set on 16GB sticks... you're gonna have to research that. I dunno what sticks offhand that will run those speeds at that density.
 
Blade-Runner

Feb 25, 2013
Brackle said:
IF you are really into memory overclocking, there are a lot of motherboards/CPU's that can hit 3800mhz, and have very low timings and latency. Hopefully that goes over to Zen 3, and hopefully it is easier to overclock the memory.

Right now I am running 3800mhz CL14 memory, and its working like a charm. I havent really fine tuned the memory settings yet, but I really do plan too once Zen 3 comes out.
I used to spend a bit of time overclocking memory, not so much these days but I imagine I will try to eek out some additional free performance from the CPU and memory if I can.

Those are some nice memory modules...didn't know they existed. Are crazy expensive though and not widely available in my region.
 
