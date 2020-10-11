DDR4 for Zen 3 build - Mhz vs CAS latency?

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,426
I am starting to look into components for my first new build in over 8 years and am currently stuck on which RAM modules to go with.
I vaguely remember RAM latency being important, but haven't been able to find a quick and easy answer as to whether that is still the case with the latest CPUs and motherboard chipsets.
The toss up is between the Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 and CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16.
https://www.amazon.com.au/CORSAIR-V...rsair+32gb+ddr4+3600mhz&qid=1602390047&sr=8-3
https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B07N3LDKR1/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ANEGB3WVEVKZB&psc=1
Does lower latency trump higher mhz?
