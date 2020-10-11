DDR4 for Zen 3 build - Mhz vs CAS latency?

First, I'd avoid Corsair like the plague. The ram you picked is rather mediocre. 3600mhz at C18 is some slow arse stuff, as is 3200mhz at C16. These are most definitely not Samsung IC, probably Micron. When it comes to Ryzen lower latency is generally best. Even better is higher speed with low latency.



What are your goals? Are going to try to run the IMC at max speed? The rumor mills points to the new chips doing 2000mhz on the IMC. And you're gonna need real Samsung ICs to get there. The Patriot Viper memory that has been on sale for 130 at Amazon in 2x8GB 4400/C19 are decent and cheap. Now if you are set on 16GB sticks... you're gonna have to research that. I dunno what sticks offhand that will run those speeds at that density.