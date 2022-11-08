DDR4 4000Mhz running at 1200Mhz? Pulling hair out :(

I have the MSI GodLike X570 mobo with AMD Ryzen 3950x CPU.I had 16GB of HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Kit of 2 (2 x 8GB) 4000MHz CL19 DIMM XMP RAM Memory with Infrared Sync Technology (HX440C19PB3AK2/16).All was fine with the world... Windows showed memory running at 2000Mhz.Now, I bought 32GB of TEAMGROUP T-Force Dark Za (Alpha) 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR4 Dram 4000MHz (PC4-32000) CL18 Desktop Memory Module Ram for AMD Ryzen TDZAD432G4000HC18LDC01.Now, it's showing memory running at 1200Mhz... WTFAm I missing something? Did I buy the wrong RAM? Should I do something in the BIOS? I don't need to overclock anything but would definitely love to max out the STOCK speeds of the sticks