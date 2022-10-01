ddr4 4000mhz 2x8 vs 3600 2x16 dual vs single rank FOR GAMING

Hi guys,

building a new pc around the 12700k and probably a B660m Mortar

Purely for gaming performance, which will be better?



4000mhz cl16 2x8gb

or

3600mhz cl16 2x16gb ( Kingston Fury Renegade [ ‎KF436C16RB1K2/32 - dual rank i'm pretty sure] )



I've seen youtube tests where the dual rank 2x16gb gets higher fps lows, but they seem to only test the same memory speeds



cheers!
 
