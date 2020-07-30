DDR4 3200 to 2666 XMP/Timing issues or speed boost?

So I'm looking at purchasing a B460 mobo and it only runs at 2666 however I don't want to buy ddr4 2666 ram not a lot of quality options near me and honestly why would I pay the same price for cas16 2666 as cas16 3200 when later I could upgrade and use it or sell it etc maybe recoup a bit.



Regardless, how would an XMP profile work or would it not work at all? I don't know if XMP has profiles for lowering your speeds down or not. Also being that the ram is 3200 you would think going down to 2666 from 3200 it would have some lead way to play with for timings? If lets say the ram is 3200 Cas 16-16-16-38 should it run at 2666 15-15-15-?? without an issue?



Also is there any memory software that could tell me what timings the ram could run at, for some reason I thought there was a good one but I can't think of the name. I think AMD folks have been using it a lot lately.



Thanks