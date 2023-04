DDR4-3200 CL16 2x8Gb Kit: Corsair Vengeance LPX or G.Skill Ripjaws V or Patriot Viper Steel ?

Corsair Vengeance LPX: CL16-18-18-35 (XMP 2.0 support, aluminium heat spreader, height 33.5mm/1.32")

CL16-18-18-35 (XMP 2.0 support, aluminium heat spreader, height 33.5mm/1.32") G.Skill Ripjaws V: CL16-18-18-38 (XMP 2.0 support, height 42mm/1.65")

CL16-18-18-38 (XMP 2.0 support, height 42mm/1.65") Patriot Viper Steel: CL16-18-18-36 (XMP 2.0 support, aluminium heat spreader, height 44.5mm/1.75")

Hi folks,I'm choosing the 3200 DDR4 RAM for myIntel-based build (MoBo's RAM requirements ) - office use and home theater with occasional Plex transcoding.I won't overclock, so what I need is that the RAM works on real 3200 clocks, the heat is nicely dissipated, and the quality of modules is reputable.The die they use may (?) differ, so if you're aware of these nuances, I will appreciate your comments on that.Here are some more details:Thank you for your comments!