DDR4-3200 CL16 2x8Gb Kit: Corsair Vengeance LPX or G.Skill Ripjaws V or Patriot Viper Steel ?

Hi folks,
I'm choosing the 3200 DDR4 RAM for my fanless Intel-based build (MoBo's RAM requirements) - office use and home theater with occasional Plex transcoding.
I won't overclock, so what I need is that the RAM works on real 3200 clocks, the heat is nicely dissipated, and the quality of modules is reputable.
The die they use may (?) differ, so if you're aware of these nuances, I will appreciate your comments on that.
Here are some more details:
I'm choosing the 3200 DDR4 RAM for my fanless Intel-based build (MoBo's RAM requirements) - office use and home theater with occasional Plex transcoding.
I won't overclock, so what I need is that the RAM works on real 3200 clocks, the heat is nicely dissipated, and the quality of modules is reputable.
The die they use may (?) differ, so if you're aware of these nuances, I will appreciate your comments on that.
Here are some more details:
- Corsair Vengeance LPX: CL16-18-18-35 (XMP 2.0 support, aluminium heat spreader, height 33.5mm/1.32")
- G.Skill Ripjaws V: CL16-18-18-38 (XMP 2.0 support, height 42mm/1.65")
- Patriot Viper Steel: CL16-18-18-36 (XMP 2.0 support, aluminium heat spreader, height 44.5mm/1.75")