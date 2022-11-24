DDR3 & DDR4 ECC Unbuffered & 2080Ti Heatkiller

MahoganySoapbox

May 19, 2015
Hope you're enjoying the season! Best of luck to everyone who is working to complete their builds! Maybe something here will help you. Please check your compatibility first.

Shipping not included but USPS priority usually $10

First, we a have used 16GB DDR4 Ecc Unbuffered Nemix sticks! They market these ME17000-628 sticks for Supermicro, DELL, HP, Cisco, & Lenovo.
$50 for each Dimm.
https://nemixram.com/32gb-2x16gb-ddr4-2133-pc4-17000-ecc-udimm-memory/
20221123_190350.jpg

Used 4GB DDR3 ECC Unbuffered Dimms
$10 each.
Top left are two Samsung dimms
https://memory.net/product/m391b527...r3-1600-udimm-pc3-12800e-dual-rank-x8-module/
Bottom 4 are Micron from a Mac Pro
https://www.newegg.com/micron-4gb-240-pin-ddr3-sdram/p/1X5-003U-006Z4
Top right are misfits that will get tossed in with the purchase of the other groups. The Crucial will go with the Samsung dimms & the SK Hynix will go with the Micron group. Yes, I have interchanged these to ensure compatibility. Have spares!
20221123_190603.jpg
20221123_190610.jpg20221123_190625.jpg

Lastly my Heatkiller 4 for RTX Titan/2080Ti.
Give your 2080Ti or Titan a little upgrade rather than sell it for little gain
$65 for the kit. I just removed this a week ago and I plan on taking it apart for a thorough cleaning.
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...-for-titan-v-acryl-nickel-black-wc-15598.html
20221123_190725.jpg
 

