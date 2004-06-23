DD: The Official "Post What You've Found" Thread (pics!!)

No pics and nothing recent. But last year and year before last.

Monitors all working some with cracked cases mostly 15 inch and one 17 inch.

A dozen dead psu good for the fans in them and a few working at psus great for powering extra fans and the like kept 2 gave other 3 or 4 away. % or 6 identical computer case all damaged in dif ways sorry office max you need to do better next time.

Use to love finding 64 pin sims in edo back when it was worth 50 cents to a buck a meg (little more than a year ago) I made alot of money off that old ram. Now with p2s and 3s being converted over to firewall boxes the old 64 pin sims are near worthless o well fun while it lasted. Also not just dumpsters this was road side finds to.

I think the best road side find was at some rich guys house found a 36 inch big screen tv standard crt that was seemingly doa untill i pulled the back off and it had a fuse that was cracked and burnt. Sold the tv for about 350. Should have asked more thing wasnt fun to get home. Imagine this guy rideing on the trunk of a little k car holding on to a big screan tv on the roof going about 10 mph for about 18 miles :\ But wasnt no way we was leaving a big screen tv there.