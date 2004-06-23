DD: The Official "Post What You've Found" Thread (pics!!)

antoniohawk
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2003
- Messages
- 326
Please no comments, just a list of what you've managed to pull from the depths of a dumpster and even pictures if possible.
Apt Complex
[4] 1" binders someone had used for biochemistry class
white fan (working!)
blue fleece blanket (threw it in the wash and it was as good as new)
radio/cassette player (working with only a broken window on the cassette area)
small popcorn tin
discover card thingy that they bring you your bill in at a restaurant
