View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2611170/DAVY_x_JONES/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPHt3I5kkkE

ABOUT THIS GAME​

BETRAYED, ROBBED, and BEHEADED, legendary pirate DAVY JONES sinks to The Locker — the seafarers’ afterlife. But death is merely the beginning of his epic tale of revenge. Control the captain’s headless body — Jones — and forge an unlikely alliance with his stubborn skull — Davy — as you reclaim your stolen artifacts and face your eternal nemesis: Blackbeard.

BODY x HEAD - A Fresh Take on the Legend of Davy Jones

  • Play as the infamous Davy Jones, split in two: his skull cracks wise and guides the way, while you command his powerful, headless body in a bizarre, unforgettable alliance.

THE LOCKER — Pirates' Open (Under)world

  • Journey through The Locker, a surreal pirate hell shattered into nine islands floating on an infinite sea of clouds. Face twisted fiends, cursed souls and legendary behemoths like the Kraken — guardians of the underworld’s darkest secrets.

INTENSE SWORD, GUN, AND GRAPPLING HOOK COMBAT

  • Push through everything that stands in your way. Master fast-paced first-person combat with sword, gun and your own talking skull — and carve your path back into legend.

FUSIONS — Risk, Reward, and Mayhem

  • Every fallen enemy drops volatile underworld essence. When essences converge, they merge into a treasure chest containing powerful loot — but each chest also unleashes an unpredictable fiend. Will you take the risk… or flee before the storm?

ABBY — Your Living Vessel: Half Ship, Half Whale

  • Meet Abby: a young behemoth, hybrid of ship and whale who joins your epic journey. She’s your base, your artillery, and your ally. Recruit legendary Officers to crew her and unleash devastating abilities like CANNONS in combat.

FATHOM THE DEVIL

Grow into power and unlock your true nature —
because the only way out of Davy Jones’ Locker… is to BECOME THE DEVIL HIMSELF.
