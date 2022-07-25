David Warner, voice of Baldur's Gate 2's Jon Irenicus, has died

Krenum
Sad news,
https://www.pcgamer.com/david-warner-voice-of-baldurs-gate-2s-jon-irenicus-has-died/
David Warner, veteran actor of stage and screen who voiced Baldur’s Gate 2's iconic villain Jon Irenicus, has died aged 80.
"The Shakespearean actor, who the BBC reports (opens in new tab) died of a "cancer-related illness", was best known for his cinematic roles such as Jennings in classic horror film the Omen, and Billy Zane's sidekick in Titanic. He was the Evil Genius in Terry Gilliam's film Time Bandits, and played the roles of Ed Dillinger, Sark, and the Master Control Program in Disney's pioneering CGI movie Tron".
"Warner was also a prolific TV actor, appearing in Doctor Who, Star Trek, and Wallander, and had several major voice-acting roles in video games. His earliest gaming role came in 1996, when he played Rhineheart in the space-sim Privateer 2: The Darkening, as part of an all-star cast that included John Hurt and Clive Owen. Later, he had roles in games like Star Wars: Force Commander, Descent 3, and Star Trek: Klingon Academy".
.
I always loved his voice acting in Baldur's Gate 2. Very unique and a perfect fit for the character. Rest in Peace.
