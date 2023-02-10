David Pogue, Tech Writer and Personality turns to Facebook for Help on what Should be an easy Apple Problem

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 35,515
Not really news, but it stood out as interesting enough to share to me:
Stuff like this is why I was ripping my hair out when my better half had a Mac.
Constant issues with not being able to get seemingly trivial things to work, and limited support available for anything outside of the beaten path.
Maybe I was holding it wrong?
If David Pogue can't get support, what chance do the rest of us have?
