I didnt really have much MH experience prior to playing Dauntless, it does have a lot of potential if they do it right. Slap on a lot of skins and badass looking weapons and armor and you'll have people coming back for more. A lot of people like myself when playing games look for something to show your achievements and accomplishments. I like the whole get in and out gameplay, I have 1h to game I can get in get a few in and leave. I've been playing MHW and it is indeed a good game and you'll spend countless amount of hours into it unless you're just not into that type of genre. I still have Dauntless installed in hopes it'll get better over time but now that MHW came out I'll be playing that in the meantime since it does have that we'll make you look badass the more you play kinda feeling.