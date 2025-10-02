Data breach at dealership software provider impacts 766k clients

erek
"The data types exposed vary per individual, and may contain the following items:
It is unclear if Motility engaged with the threat actors but the company established dark web monitoring systems to detect if the stolen data emerges on undergound forums.
Motility underlines that it has no evidence that the stolen information has been misused yet, but urges impacted individuals to take protective actions and increase their vigilance.
On that front, the company provides a year of free identity monitoring services through LifeLock, giving notification recipients until December 19 to enroll using a unique activation code.
Impacted individuals are also recommended to closely monitor their credit reports and consider placing fraud alerts and a credit freeze on their files.
At the time of writing, no ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the attack at Motility."
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...rship-software-provider-impacts-766k-clients/
- Full name
- Portal address
- Email address
- Telephone number
- Date of birth
- Social Security number (SSN)
- Driver’s license number
