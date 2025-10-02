  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Data breach at dealership software provider impacts 766k clients

"The data types exposed vary per individual, and may contain the following items:

  • Full name
  • Portal address
  • Email address
  • Telephone number
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security number (SSN)
  • Driver’s license number
The company conducted a thorough investigation, implemented additional security measures, and restored impacted systems from backups.

It is unclear if Motility engaged with the threat actors but the company established dark web monitoring systems to detect if the stolen data emerges on undergound forums.

Motility underlines that it has no evidence that the stolen information has been misused yet, but urges impacted individuals to take protective actions and increase their vigilance.

On that front, the company provides a year of free identity monitoring services through LifeLock, giving notification recipients until December 19 to enroll using a unique activation code.

Impacted individuals are also recommended to closely monitor their credit reports and consider placing fraud alerts and a credit freeze on their files.

At the time of writing, no ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the attack at Motility."

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...rship-software-provider-impacts-766k-clients/
 
The year of free identity protection farce continues.

Every company that has a data leak like this should be held liable for the full financial damages related to any use of user data, plus some sort of multiplier for damages.

Maybe then they will start to take security seriously.
 
