Dark Void, Dark Void Zero and Flock! being de-listed 5-08-24

Capcom is de-listing 3 more games after taking down DMC 3 Special Edition and DMC 4 from Steam in February.
Get em' while they last.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/45710/Dark_Void/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/45730/Dark_Void_Zero/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/21640/Flock/
