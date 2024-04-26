Dark Void, Dark Void Zero and Flock! being de-listed 5-08-24

They just put DMC3 SE into the HD collection and DMC4 SE is still being sold. Dark Void and Flock will most likely get no such treatment.
 
Armenius said:
They just put DMC3 SE into the HD collection and DMC4 SE is still being sold. Dark Void and Flock will most likely get no such treatment.
Click to expand...
I knew about DMC 4 SE, but had no idea about the HD Collection containing DMC 3 SE until now.

Yeah if Capcom did't fix the SecuROM issue in Dark Void and let the public handle it, I'm pretty sure they won't do a damn thing for those games, and they will both wind up as abandonware on a few sites, and be able to be downloaded for free.
 
CAD4466HK said:
I knew about DMC 4 SE, but had no idea about the HD Collection containing DMC 3 SE until now.

Yeah if Capcom did't fix the SecuROM issue in Dark Void and let the public handle it, I'm pretty sure they won't do a damn thing for those games, and they will both wind up as abandonware on a few sites, and be able to be downloaded for free.
Click to expand...
Yes, putting DMC3 SE not something they widely announced, for some reason. I don't even think it got the same "remaster" treatment as the first two games, as little as that was, they just shoved the game as-is into it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top