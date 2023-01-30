Dark Souls: Remastered

That's right. This is happening. I'm posting this almost 5 years after its PC release.





I've been trying to get into it since I first heard about and ordered Demons Souls PS3 from Korea to have the first english translation (Yes I still have the disc and box) and have failed every time. I've tried and bounced off of DS1 (PC), DS2 (PC), BB (and it's 10 fps average on PS3), DS3 (PC), Sekiro (PC) and wasn't able to stick through to a finish until Elden Ring. I saw Asmongold playing it a couple of weeks ago and decided that I need to finish it.



Started a new game. Created a Knight. Grabbed the Zwei from the start and proceded to run through each area while upgrading it as much as I could. Now It's +10 and I just beat Ornstein and Smough after 5 attempts (my first one was un-hallowed with Solaire. I killed Orn and got Smo down to 5% HP and died. My 2nd attempt consisted of me entering the fog door alone (hallowed) and then getting insta-killed by an Orn dash immediately followed by a Smo buttslam for a lost 26k souls and the last of my humanity (I previously gave 20 to Queelag's sister only to find out that the shortcut won't open if you haven't gone through Lost Izalith. I still went through on to delete Havel and then beat Sif on my 1st try (What a joke. Weak dog.).



So far the biggest hurdles were the first Capra Demon, the confusion of the sewers, navigating all the way through Blightown, the silver archers in Anor Londo, and then realizing that I wasted all of my humanity on a worthless covenant when I could have saved it for myself.