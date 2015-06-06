Dark Souls 3

I hope this is OK to post:15 minutes of gameplay.The game looks great BUT...I'm really concerned and how EVERYTHING has the same color scheme. It looks like Bloodborne. Demon Souls, Dark Souls and Dark Souls II were all such beautiful games. One of those reasons is because of the diversity of environment. Dark Souls I was so perfectly woven as one big area BUT the scenery was so different. Bloodborne wasn't like that and I don't like that direction they're going.Dark Souls II kinda lost the perfectly woven big innerconnected world but that didn't bother me either because the areas were incredible. So different. I hope Dark Souls III get's some diversity because I won't enjoy the same environment time and time again.Where's all the damn color??? It's all grays, oranges and reds!