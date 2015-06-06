Dark Souls 3

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Jun 6, 2015.
http://www.destructoid.com/leaked-dark-souls-iii-screenshots-look-legit-293409.phtml
http://www.dsogaming.com/videotrailer-news/dark-souls-iii-first-gameplay-trailer-released/
Why isn't everyone extremely excited for this??? The combat looks SO much quicker, very much like Bloodborne and man....that is going to be SO SO FUN. I cannot wait!
If it's anything like Bloodborne I will play the shit out of it for 2 weeks then quit on the 2nd to last boss.
Will be a day one purchase for sure. However, like the previous Souls games, I'll play the bejesus out of it for a few weeks until I beat it and then never touch the game again.
I'm very much looking forward to the game, but it seems like it's still a few seasons away.
As long as the PC version gets the same attention that the 2nd game got, I'll be happy.
From what I've read, only the combat speed will be like Bloodborne. The story, game mechanics etc will be like Dark Souls. Dark Souls games are FAR more rich in content/weapons/classes etc than blooodborne. Everyone I've spoken to said bloodborne is a stripped version of Dark Souls as far as content.
How you guys are able to only do one playthrough on those games is beyond me. I've done I think 4 playthroughs in Dark Souls 2.
Bloodborne is a great game but it's more of a spinoff to Dark Souls then an actual Souls game...like you stated the weapons, classes, pvp etc are much better in Souls
Bloodborne is a bit like Souls Lite. I'd probably tell people who are new to the series to begin with it. It's a bit easier, more forgiving, and more streamlined. At least generally speaking. They'd need to adjust to not having the charge moves and virtually unlimited stamina, but otherwise the transition isn't too crazy.
Bloodborne just had a smoother and easier to use combat system. The story was better in my opinion and you didn't suffer having to start over because your build sucked or you ran out of enemies to farm.
You can easily finish the dark souls games without a build. And you can also make enemies endlessly spawn as well (Ds2).
You can beat the games without even leveling up -- though it can be difficult.
I recently started playing SotFS and yeah, the enemy respawns stopping at 12 kills is not stopping me from leveling. In fact it only helps, because you can clear area before a boss encounter if you don´t want to play the chicken run in order not to waste consumables before the boss...
Not that that matters that much either, since regeneration consumables are sold by the Hag in endless quantities and resins are also available from some merchants. Difficulty comes mainly from not knowing what´s waiting for you when you play the first time, since the enemies are tuned to two- or three-shot the player on NG. Combined with the annoying level design in DS2, where you can´t swing your virtual hand without hitting an ambush and it actually starts to get tiresome half-way through the game. I didn´t get that same feeling from DS1, except in the poorly optimized Blighttown.
the DS2 developers seemed to think that adding multiple groups of enemies and multiple bosses in 1 fight makes a game harder...not true...give me a really well designed single boss versus multiple bosses who repeat the same move-set (the Lud/Zallen fight was actually well done even though they also repeated the same moves at different times)
Too much effort for me. I get stuck on certain bosses where I can't do anything because my weapon has broken and I have nothing left to farm for souls. What do you do when you get to that point?
You can beat Dark Souls 2 on normal (the non-DLC areas) using nothing but the mace from Majula and the Fire Longsword from the forest of the giants rather easily. You can also loot a magic mace from Huntman's copse which does massive damage to heavy armored foes (most of the bosses). I've taken characters that have the bare minimum strength to wield that mace and can 2-3 shot the heavy ironclad guys in Iron Keep. The broadsword available from the blacksmith is also a very solid weapon and can be used the entire game. Any upgrades over these are just gravy (or require advanced knowledge of the game).
If you only have one main weapon.. that's where you went wrong. Always carry at least 2 weapons and alternate between them as needed. A single weapon isn't optimal for all enemies. For example spears put you at a safer distance but are terrible vs. enemies with shields. Swords are good against fleshy targets but are terrible vs. armor. Maces are slow and have terrible reach but crush armor.
I hoping they keep durability as a meaningful mechanic in DS3 (though not as broken as it was on launch for DS2). Not being able to spam the same weapon over and over promotes varied gameplay.
a single weapon is fine for all enemies...once I get my Greatsword+10 it's all I ever need...I also buy another Greatsword (from Head of Vengarl) and also upgrade it to +10 as backup in case the first one degrades too much
I carried the same weapon through all of Dark Souls 2 (Broadsword on one pass, Claymore on the next) and Bloodborne (Axe).
Some weapons can make certain fights easier, but it's never even close to a requirement.
You can Mace the whole game, but it gets old about half way through. Thats when you go full time Greatsword, BKUGS, PursuerUGS and never look back.
I also heard they fixed the durability bug? So maybe you don't NEED 3 maxed ultra great swords anymore... I last played before the last patch.
Uggh... How? I never played Dark Souls, but I would *NOT* want to play Bloodborne a second time. With all of the dying and retrying the same area 20,000 times, why subject myself to that a second time? Too much repetition! Not complaining btw. I love me some Bloodborne. But once is enough!
Use a different weapon until you have some souls for repairs? Use a weapon with higher stats 2handed? Soapstone into someones game and leech souls? Summon a random and leech souls? Join the champion covenant in Majula and enemies will spawn infinitely.
I played Dark Souls prepare to die edition all the way through at least 2x, I am loving Scholar I can't see myself not playing this game for at least another 3 months.
The Souls and BB games will teach you how to play...well the game. Learn the mechanics and take your time. If you are leveling up and getting new gear and still dying a lot then you are doing something wrong.
I'm not dying that much, but I'm still grinding through the same areas over and over again. I'm probably way higher level than I should be.
Try doing a low soul memory runs to the agape ring, it's quite fun! I ended up getting the ring with a SM of 59k which is way too low to actually invade anyone It'll also give you plenty of practice at dodging.
After a few practice runs I believe the path I ended up taking was forest of fallen giants -> last giant boss (10k souls), pursuer (17k souls) -> fly to back entrance of lost bastille and grab the key. Head back to hide's tower of flame and take out the dragonrider (12k souls), clear the next area with the flexile sentry (14k souls). Finally use the key to shortcut through the center of the lost bastille and get to the ring vendor. For a total of 53k souls from boss kills, leaving 6k souls from killing regular enemies.
I could have killed the ruin guardians instead of going back through hide's tower of flame, but they are worth 33k souls (more than the 26k from dragonrider + sentry), and force you to waste a branch of yore in the SOTFS version (which is needed for the vendor).
I always find the beginning of Dark Souls interesting, before you started getting gear and you have to scrape by with whatever bits you can find.
I hope this is OK to post:
https://youtu.be/Ha8eRiP0DmI
15 minutes of gameplay.
The game looks great BUT...I'm really concerned and how EVERYTHING has the same color scheme. It looks like Bloodborne. Demon Souls, Dark Souls and Dark Souls II were all such beautiful games. One of those reasons is because of the diversity of environment. Dark Souls I was so perfectly woven as one big area BUT the scenery was so different. Bloodborne wasn't like that and I don't like that direction they're going.
Dark Souls II kinda lost the perfectly woven big innerconnected world but that didn't bother me either because the areas were incredible. So different. I hope Dark Souls III get's some diversity because I won't enjoy the same environment time and time again.
Where's all the damn color??? It's all grays, oranges and reds!
I agree. I liked BB and it is my GOTY behind Witcher3 but the color palette of BB can get boring.
I'ts nice to have an atmospheric game that feels foreboding but to play a game that looks pretty much same throughout 40-60hours does begin to wear thin.
It's one of the reasons I love DS2. The color, worlds etc. Give my Miyazaki level design w/ Team B's color palette and aesthetics=win.
none of the Souls games have been colorful...it's always dark...I wouldn't expect anything different with DS3...the only color comes from flames, lava etc...I would love to see them copy Lords of the Fallen as far as color palette
Comments like this arise before the release of each new game. They simply do not show all of the areas in these games, in most of the pre-release trailers. They tend to show 2 or 3 "surface" areas. and then when you play the actual game and start to drill down into the world, you find tons of variety.
Umm what? There are a tonne of colorful places in Ds2.
maybe Shrine of Amana but I can't think of anywhere else...yes there's color in certain places but the brown/dark color scheme is still prevalent
Basically everything up to and including Iron Keep is relatively "colorful" and bright. it is one of the wider criticisms of DS2. It's no Nintendo game, sure, but it is a different palette and tone than either DeS or DS1. But I still prefer it to over saturations of the same color palette a la BB.
joining champion covenant in DS2 will make enemies spawn infinitely. looking forward to DS3.
None of the souls games are colorful? Dark Souls 2 was beautiful with loads of color. Every area was very unique and vastly different from one another. They don't have crap loads of bloom and contrast but I think they are very colorful...Maybe I'm using the wrong word?
As long as there's unique scenery with a little dynamic color from area to area I will be fine. I felt Demon Souls had diversity and so did Dark Souls. I don't think I would call Dark Souls "colorful" but the diversity in environments was excellent.
Man just thinking about the expansion packs alone in both souls games brings a smile to my face, except that stupid frigshit outskirts area, hardest and most frustrating area for me in a video game to date.
Miyazaki interview about DS3 on gamespot.
TLDR: It's gonna be good
http://www.gamespot.com/articles/dark-souls-3-interview-this-is-a-turning-point-for/1100-6429569/
Looks better then Bloodborne which was flat out weird I hope they keep it in line with Swords Knight shields and Dungeons but judging from the bosses. I'm all souled out with the series I'm sure it's trying hard to reinvent themselves yet keeping it the same.
Bloodborne was the least fun game of the series so it's either me or the game I blame the game.
I hated the colors in Bloodborne it was like WTF am I suppose to focus on?
Considering Bloodborne is the highest rated out of all of them, I think it's you.
Bloodborne was probably the most approachable one, so I can see the ratings being higher as a result. The graphics were quite nice, although I still hate 30fps with a passion. After going back to the PC versions of DS1 and DS2, it's tough to look at Bloodborne in action after that. Plus, with the frame timing being a little off, smoothmotion doesn't work well. It's 2x better in stills, though.
For a console game Bloodborne ran pretty smooth, it was impressive. PC will always win but unfortunately exclusives :/
Just too dark and gritty strained my eyes cause it was so dark. When you reached a point in the game it was big deal. Guys in wheel chairs with Chain Guns just didn't hit a cord with me no shield the bosses were cool as hell though. Just didn't dig the setting I would say the Forgotten Woods was the best level in the game everything else was MEH just no atmosphere or placement.
Bloodborne is definitely a dark game, especially Upper Cath. Ward, but I don't see how you can say it doesn't have atmosphere. It most certainly does, in many horrific ways. Even the dull/predictable layouts of the Chalice Dungeons.