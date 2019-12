NAMCO BANDAI Games Europe S.A.S. announced today that DARK SOULS™ II for PC and STEAM® is scheduled to launch in Europe April 25th. DARK SOULS™ II for the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system and the Xbox 360 games and entertainment system from Microsoft will be available on March 14th, 2014.



Adventurers will be delighted to discover that the PC & STEAM® version will fully benefit from PC capabilities: increased texture resolution and an enhanced frame rate option. On top of that, FromSoftware have been working to perfectly adapt the game for a mouse & keyboard combo.



As for console, and while supplies last, fans pre-ordering the game will receive the Black Armour Edition ¨C containing an Exclusive Metal Case, the Original Game Soundtrack and an early access to the Black Armour Weapon Set ¨C or if pre-ordered on STEAM® fans will get bonuses - digital soundtrack and the early access to the Black Armour Weapon Set, the Official Dark Souls™ II Artbook in PDF format and The complete Dark Souls™ II Digital Comic Book (written by Rob Williams and Andi Ewington with art provided by Simon Coleby) as digital extras for a complete immersion in the universe of DARK SOULS™ II.

