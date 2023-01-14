Dark room FPS gaming. Great image and movement. Best around $600

VIOTEK GNV34DBE 34-Inch Curved... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086BLFMZW?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
I bought this 34 in 2020 and have been looking to upgrade lately. It's a decent monitor with a good but old samsung panel and some hdr but I know the newer ones are better. Any suggestions for a bang for the buck replacement?
An oled or mini led? I have been looking but it seems like everything is either a tv or too damn expensive.
HDR quality is probably my most wanted
Under $600 would be nice.
Even a really good 27". I play fps like planetside 2 and battlefield, horizon, cyberpunk, star citizen. Cheers
