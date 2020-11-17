Dark Matter by MonoPrice 34" Curved Ultrawide 144hz Freesync/HDR 400 QLED

D

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
14,063
Ordered it on sale today, $349, couldn't find much in terms of reviews, it uses a Samsung Panel, specs look good! I currently use either the LG 32" 165hz LG 32GK850 (Gsync) but I plan on getting out of the GS ecosystem, or my work monitor, which is an LG 34UC80 (3440x1440 75hz freesync).

Ill give this a shot!

Does anyone have any experience with this monitor or panel?

https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=40776
 
