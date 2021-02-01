Dark Hero - Where is the DRAM SPD WRITE option?

I just completed my build - in context for this question it's a Dark Hero motherboard and a 4-DIMM set of Trident Z Neo ram
I'm noticing the RGB on the ram isn't syncing with the ASUS aura sync software (it's RGB rainbow...but not in sync with the fans and other items). I googled that a bit and many people mentioned in the BIOS finding a setting called DRAM SPD WRITE which apparently allows the ram's LEDs to be communicated with by Asus Aura Sync - Only on my motherboard BIOS (latest version just updated an hour ago) i don't see this option at all or any other that seems roughly similar
Does anyone know what the Dark Hero's equivalent setting (if any) is?
