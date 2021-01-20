dark hero acpi error

Hi All,



I've been googling all day and am out of ideas so i have come to the masters. First time poster, long time lurker. Using a ubunutu install to diagnose if i might have hardware issues on this new build but my end game is a dual boot with windows.



i have the following:

Ryzen 5900X

Dark Hero (BIOS 3003)

corsair MP600 NVME drive

32GB of ram from the QVL list for the dark hero (corsair CMK32GX4M4K4000C19)

evga 1080gtx FTW (no new card yet due to current market)



I have been able to get Ubuntu running on the rig no problem, but try as i may i cannot get windows 10 to install by USB. No matter what i do i get an ACPI BIOS Error and a blue screen trying to boot the windows install USB. Id love for some ideas. Things I've tried-



reverting back to BIOS 2601

ensuring secure boot is off/on tried both

removing all but one ram stick

disconnecting all devices that arent essential for startup

re-formatting the drive to re-install ubuntu



im looking for ideas on what else i can try or if i should start RMA-ing.



watching the Q codes while it boots off the windows install USB it does the following sequance then bluescreens at A0

ad

2C

61

A0



this leads me to believe its something with the IDE system but im not sure. I have the sata disabled in the BIOS as i have no SATA drives in this machine. (tried leaving it on, no change)







Thanks in advance!