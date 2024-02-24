Dark Forces 2: Jedi Knight Remastered - Wonderful DF2:JK Mod

These guys went to town, updating everything about the game, getting the best mods and upgrading the textures, models, lighting, and lots and lots of other things. Install the original JK2 and then install the mod and then you're good to go. I've started a brand new game from scratch and it's a massive difference, very smooth.

Jedi Knight 2 Remastered Mod

IMPORTANT: As per the current thread, there is a possibility of a Trojan contained in the installer. Please be aware of this before attempting to download!
 
Well. The DL from their direct link stopped at 286mb too. Dunno. Something is flagged.
 
Man, this game is in need of a remaster. Forgot how bad the controls are.
 
The thread title is confusing. The mod is for Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, not Jedi Knight 2. Jedi Knight 2 is a sequel to Dark Forces 2.
There is a reverse engineered port of the Sith Engine in development, but it hasn't been touched in a few months. I haven't tried it yet, myself.

https://github.com/shinyquagsire23/OpenJKDF2
 
You're right, I changed the title to the proper game title.
 
I need to try this. this game is what solidified my PC gaming master race. First game I ever played 3d accelerated. Got the game and a 4mb Rage Pro video card for a birthday. that sweet 800x600 or 640x480 ( whatever it was) was glorious and there was no turning back.
 
Def wanna try this out. I love these old star wars games.. I was playing DF2 on my old netbook while I was traveling last month lol. This will be a nice upgrade from that.
 
Is this mod safe to install? EDIT: NO.. see my post below...

EDIT: So I downloaded the one from modDB ... scanned it, installed it, and followed the directions to rename the .exe file and bingo! Man this is great... I had to remap a bunch of stuff but it's really well done.
It's so fast, feels like you're on roller blades going full speed lol.

... and I forgot that this game gives me vertigo like none other lol!
 
ok.. trojans detected today while performing a full scan.. same ones reported by nexus... I removed them all but installer be warned. Mod still works post clean.
 
Windows 11 "windows security" (Defender?) Virus and Threat Protection:

Trojan:Win32/Tiggre!rfn (cryptominer)
Trojan:Win32/Wacatac.H!ml
Trojan:Win32/Vigorf.A
Trojan:Win32/Occamy.AA
Trojan:Win32/Skeeyah

The mod has an installer, so you have to run this 1G .exe to get the mods installed... My system was clean before I ran the installer.

I am going to do an offline scan too just to be safe..

EDIT: I did a full windows scan this morning and an offline scan which both found found nothing. The threat and virus database was 100% up to date. I am going to assume I am ok but some of those I found last night looked kind of bad from the small amount of googling I did... Occamy.AA is like a back door to a system, scary.. and Skeeyah is kind of the same thing..used for ransomware.. not something you want on your pc wow.

I would NOT install that mod or if you have scan your system thoroughly. These did not show up until after the installer ran.
 
It’s pretty fucked that a beautiful mod like that got that shit baked into it.. does the modder get paid to load that package up with malware?

I’ve always been really careful about running any random installers like that.. and for good reason now it seems. I’m still a little paranoid something got missed so I’ll probably run full scans often for a bit.. the good thing is I caught it very soon after the install.. I might grab ESET again and scan with that too just to be extra safe.
 
Very strange. I have the latest Windows Defender and it never went off after installing. As per your instructions, I performed a full scan of my system and it came back clean. To be on the safe side, I put a disclaimer stating that the download potentially has a virus/trojan in it.

The mod maker was asked about the virus and said it was a false positive. So to anyone looking at this thread, please be advised of this.
Hmmm… weird. Well nexus did flag it too for suspicious files… did you get your copy from Moddb?

Edit: The only time windows defender has ever found anything on that pc was after installing that mod.. I did install some oblivion mods with nexus/vortex like a week before this.. but my defender history didn’t show anything last week..

I did download the DF II unreal engine mod (v1.02) from the modders PATREON site.. it was a 5.5G rar file but it wouldn’t unzip completely… windows native unzip refused to unzip it flat out and 7zip only unzipped part of it .. so I just gave up and deleted all of it and emptied the trash.. that was a day before I installed this mod.. but I don’t think I could have gotten infected for just attempting to unzip a rar.. aside from that I can’t think of any other way I got infected..
 
Legitimately don't know what's happening. It's all over the place if this does or doesn't have a virus. My download and install appear to be completely clean(downloaded from ModDB). I guess just be cautious for now regarding it.
 
The installer with the virus, did the zip file hash match what's on the website? How about the clean one?

md5: 5d4bcf6f151b4c41bdac4b9f86fc17a5
 
I deleted my zips and the unzipped files after this whole fiasco.. ugh. I should have saved the zip for testing/comparison but that ship has sailed. I’ll be a lot more careful about matching MD5’s with my downloads going forward.

fuck so many typos.. traveling..
 
