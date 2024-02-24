Dark Forces 2: Jedi Knight Remastered - Wonderful DF2:JK Mod

Windows 11 "windows security" (Defender?) Virus and Threat Protection:



Trojan:Win32/Tiggre!rfn (cryptominer)

Trojan:Win32/Wacatac.H!ml

Trojan:Win32/Vigorf.A

Trojan:Win32/Occamy.AA

Trojan:Win32/Skeeyah



The mod has an installer, so you have to run this 1G .exe to get the mods installed... My system was clean before I ran the installer.



I am going to do an offline scan too just to be safe..



EDIT: I did a full windows scan this morning and an offline scan which both found found nothing. The threat and virus database was 100% up to date. I am going to assume I am ok but some of those I found last night looked kind of bad from the small amount of googling I did... Occamy.AA is like a back door to a system, scary.. and Skeeyah is kind of the same thing..used for ransomware.. not something you want on your pc wow.



I would NOT install that mod or if you have scan your system thoroughly. These did not show up until after the installer ran.