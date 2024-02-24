Dark Forces 2: Jedi Knight Remastered - Wonderful DF2:JK Mod

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 289
These guys went to town, updating everything about the game, getting the best mods and upgrading the textures, models, lighting, and lots and lots of other things. Install the original JK2 and then install the mod and then you're good to go. I've started a brand new game from scratch and it's a massive difference, very smooth.
Jedi Knight 2 Remastered Mod
IMPORTANT: As per the current thread, there is a possibility of a Trojan contained in the installer. Please be aware of this before attempting to download!
Jedi Knight 2 Remastered Mod
IMPORTANT: As per the current thread, there is a possibility of a Trojan contained in the installer. Please be aware of this before attempting to download!
Last edited: