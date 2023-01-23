DARK CORE RGB PRO - My new favorite mouse

I got the DARK CORE RGB PRO for christmas to replace my Corsair Scimitar that was getting wonky. The scroll wheel would scroll the opposite direction and clicking it would be hit or miss whether it would actually work.

i am LOVING the new one. The biggest feature is the optional attachment on the right side that provides a resting spot for your pinky and ring finger! No more pinky drag!

It is wireless but comes with a perfect fit USB C cable that lets you use it wired as well. I don't miss the 12 MMO buttons on the side since i quit playing wow. I have been clean for just over a year now.