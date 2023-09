dar124's FS post - Prices Dropped and New Items Added

Laptops

$180 Shipped

$180 Shipped

PC's

Dell Optiplex 3040 SFF PC

$40 Shipped

Misc

Cisco SG500-52P 52 Port Gigabit Stackable Managed Switch

$90 Shipped

Dell Latitude 5285 / 5290 Travel Keyboard

$35 Shipped

Samsung mSATA SSD - 256GB

$20 Shipped

Memory

$20 Shipped

$20 Shipped

$20 Shipped

All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.I will ship to US addresses only.I've done a lot of selling on eBay and here on the FS forums.I accept payments via PayPal darrinromanski@gmail.com and Venmo @darrinromanski3. Dell Latitude 7490This laptop is in really good condition. It has some wear on the lid (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well. I have also included screen shots from Crystal Disk (showing the SSD Health at 99%) and Battery Info View (showing the battery life at 78%).It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W11 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.4. Dell Latitude 7490This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some wear on the lid and on the palm rest (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well. I have also included screen shots from Crystal Disk (showing the SSD Health at 90%) and Battery Info View (showing the battery life at 86%).It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W11 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.This SFF PC is in 100% working condition and is in good physical condition.It has an Intel i3 3.20GHz processor, 8GB of memory, a 128GB SSD, a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro.This listing is for the SFF PC and it's power cord.This is a working switch that was pulled from production when we changed to another brand of switches. It is fully functional and has been factory reset. It comes with the ears to rack mount it and I have an extra power cord that I will send along with it.I got rid of this tablet because of some screen issues. The keyboard is in great condition with minimal wear and is 100% functional.This mSATA drive was pulled from a laptop when I upgraded to a larger drive. The drive has been wiped.(per stick)Kingston 8GB 1rx8 pc4-2400TI have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.(per stick)Micron 8GB 2rx8 pc3l-12800sI have 10 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.(per stick)SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800sI have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.