dar124's for sale post

dar124

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
1,154
*** New Items Added ***


All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.

I will ship to US addresses only.

I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases here on the FS forums.

Heatware


I accept payments via PayPal darrinromanski@gmail.com or Amazon gift card $$.



Laptop

Dell Latitude E7450 laptop. The power cord is not included.

This laptop has a 1900x1080 touch screen, i7 2.60GHz processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB SSD, Bluetooth 4.0+LE, 802.11ac WiFi, a newer battery and an activated copy of W10.

$250 shipped

This laptop was pulled from a working office environment. It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.


20200223_122310.jpg


20200223_122417.jpg


20200223_122904.jpg


20200223_122935.jpg



Misc

Avaya B149 Analog Conference Phone. This does not include a power cord.

$45 shipped

This phone was pulled from a working office environment. We upgraded our conference room phones to a newer model and do not have a use for this item any more.

It is in 100% working condition, but may have minor signs of wear from normal use.

241311_1.jpg


241313_3.jpg



NEW Tripp-Lite 10ft DVI Cable P560-010

$12 Shipped

24513233766_ec49395a9e_z.jpg



CPU's


Matched pair of Intel Xeon SL7PD 2.8Ghz 2800P.1M.800 CPU

$20 shipped

Intel%2BXeon%2BSL7PD%2B2.8Ghz%2B2800P.1M.800%2BCPU.jpg
 
bonehead123

bonehead123

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 27, 2011
Messages
1,103
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
 
dar124

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
1,154
bonehead123 said:
re: Microsoft Works Suite 2001 - Windows - STILL FACTORY SEALED 6 Discs

Man, that should be in a museum or a collector's collection somewhere :)

glws !
Click to expand...

Ha Ha, yea I know. But figured I'd throw it out there. Who knows, someone somewhere could be looking for it!!! ;)
 
