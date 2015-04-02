dar124's for sale post - SAMSUNG EVO 850 M.2 250 GB SSD added

All items, descriptions, pictures and prices are below. I am not looking for trades at this time. PM me with any questions.
I will ship to US addresses only.
I've done a lot of selling on eBay, and made a few purchases / sales here on the FS forums.
Heatware
I accept payments via PayPal darrinromanski@gmail.com and Venmo @darrinromanski
Laptops
1. Dell Latitude e7440
$125 shipped
This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some scratches on the lid (seen in the pics below) and minimal wear from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.10GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, a touch screen and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
2. Dell Latitude e7440
$125 shipped
This laptop is in really good condition. It has minimal wear on the outside of the case from normal use and some minor wear on the track pad / keybaord. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. It has a new aftermarket battery which is in good condition. The battery doesnt seem to sit completely flush along the top by the latch, but I think that's because it is an aftermarket model. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.10GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, a touch screen and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
3. Dell Latitude e7450
$150 Shipped
This laptop is in really good condition. It has a little wear from normal use on the lid and on the track pad / mouse buttons. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.6GHz processor, 12GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD, a touch screen and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
4. Dell Latitude 7490
$200 Shipped
This laptop is in pretty good condition. It has some wear on the lid and on the palm rest (seen in the pics below) from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 1.90GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
5. Dell Latitude 7470
$200 Shipped
This laptop is in really good condition. It has minor from normal use. But other than that it's really clean. The laptop is in 100% working condition. The battery is in good condition. I've had it running unplugged while getting it ready the past couple of days and it holds a charge really well.
It has an Intel i7 2.60GHz processor, 16GB of memory, a 256GB m.2 SATA SSD and a fresh / activated install of W10 Pro. I do not have a power cord for it, but any Dell 65w power cord will work with it.
Misc
Dell Latitude 5285 / 5290 Travel Keyboard
$40 Shipped
I got rid of this tablet because of some screen issues. The keyboard is in great condition with minimal wear and is 100% functional.
SAMSUNG EVO 850 M.2 - 250 GB SSD
$20 Shipped
This drive was pulled from a working laptop. The laptop had some screen issues and I pulled a few parts from it before scrapping it. The drive has been wiped.
Avaya B189 VoIP Conference Phone
$80 Shipped (per phone)
I have 2 of theses phones. We recently made some changes in our conference rooms and this phone is no longer needed.
They were pulled from a working office and are in 100% working condition.
Memory
$15 Shipped (per stick)
Dell 4GB PC3 12800 SDRAM SNP531R8C / 4G
I have 7 of these 4GB sticks. They are brand new still sealed in their packaging.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
Samsung 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800s
I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
Kingston 8GB 1rx8 pc4-2400T
I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
Micron 8GB 2rx8 pc3l-12800s
I have 10 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pcl3-12800s
I have 2 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
$20 Shipped (per stick)
SK Hynix 8GB 2rx8 pc4
I have 6 of these 8GB sticks. They were pulled from working laptops before the laptops were recycled.
